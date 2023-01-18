Sean McVay Likely to Make 'Multiple Changes' to Rams Coaching Staff

Reports have surfaced that some significant shake up to the offensive staff is on the way for the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL this past season.

Which, given the personnel and talented minds surrounding the unit, is not something many expected to say in 2022.

And now, it seems that some major shake-up is on the way for 2023, particularly on the coaching staff, where reports have surfaced that 'multiple changes' are likely to come on the offensive side of the ball.

"McVay wants to fix this," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said. "The television booth will always be there. In the short term, McVay will address his coaching staff. Sources said multiple changes on the offensive staff are likely."

Some of that has already begun to take place, with offensive coordinator Liam Coen departing for the Kentucky Wildcats after just one season.

Top assistant Thomas Brown has also become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel and has interviewed for multiple open positions.

Luckily for whoever McVay decides to bring in, the core of the Super Bowl-winning offense is still largely intact, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, wideout Cooper Kupp, tight end Tyler Higbee, and resurgent running back Cam Akers all set to return next season.

