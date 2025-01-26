The Rams Should Try to Acquire Mack Hollins this Offseason
Mack Hollins has no plans on discussing his NFL future anytime soon. The free-spirited wide reciever will lace up his cleats in Kansas City this Sunday as his Buffalo Bills look to knock off the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Hollins, perhaps more known for his off the field personality, has been a quiet contributor to the Bills success in 2024. While his stat sheet reads 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns on the season, what he brings to an organization outweights his production and quite frankly his contract.
Standing at 6'1, 221 pounds, Hollins is an absolute animal on the football field. Do not let his happy demeanor and barefoot lifestyle fool you, when the whistle blows, Hollins is looking to knock somebody's head off.
He's selfless, team oriented and the perfect type of reciever to use as a run blocker and red zone weapon. The Rams had documented red zone issues in 2024 and Hollins can help solve them.
First off, he's a matchup nightmare. In the red zone, if the Rams call 12 personnel, they will have one running back, one tight end and three receivers. Puka Nacua is a good blocker, Cooper Kupp gets dirty but who could be that third threat? How about a 6'1 physical monster who can catch balls over corners and block linebackers at the same time.
If the defense calls for their run defense, the Rams can flex Hollins outside into the slot and have him re-route a linebacker. Throw a nickle corner on him and Hollins will box him out. The Rams could also flex Hollins inside in a two tight end set for Kyren Williams.
Hollins is also extremely versatile, making plays as a gunner on special teams, and would be a great influence on Jordan Whittington. Both men have similar mindsets regarding the game of football and similar responsibilities.
If the Bills want him back, he's unlikely to hit the market but if he does, his contract shouldn't cost anything more than three million dollars. Hollins brings an edge, an attitude and a mentality that every team needs and when things pop off, Hollins is the type of guy to sprint full speed, with a bum ankle and a sore knee to the fight because come hell or high water, he's not missing a chance to throw down with his boys. That's the type of player that delivers championships.
