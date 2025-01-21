BREAKING: Jared Verse, Other Rams Rookies Earn Massive Honors
The accolades keep coming in for the Los Angeles Rams as the Pro Football Writers of America honored three Rams for having excellent rookie years. Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Jordan Whittington were named All-Rookie selections while Verse was also named their Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Verse continues to bring in the accolades after having arguably the most dominant rookie season in a Rams uniform since Aaron Donald. Verse was brilliant in 2024, not only flashing the pass-rushing abilities that gained him such notoriety in college but also being able to dominate against the run.
It's rare for a player, especially a player on the EDGE, to have their film translate as effortlessly as Verse's did from Florida State to the NFL, making his selection appear to be one of the most unbelievable draft stories of the decade. 18 teams passed on Verse and now he stands on top of the rookie mountain alongside Washington's Jayden Daniels as the best players from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Perhaps a half step behind on the rookie mountain is Braden Fiske. His selection drew controversy after the Rams gave the Carolina Panthers their 52nd pick, their 155th, and their second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft in order to grab him. Fiske, who became a hot commodity after a jaw-dropping combine performance, wasted no time proving his worth, finishing the season as the rookie sack leader. He joins Kobie Turner in that honor.
Fiske put himself on the sack leaderboards in both of the Rams' playoff games and could've had more against the Eagles but a knee injury ended his day early.
Whittington was named to the All-Rookie special teams unit but had he gotten more playing time, he would've been an offensive selection as well. A special talent brewing in Los Angeles, Whittington is physical, fearless, and selfless so it came to no one's surprise that he was putting in work as a returner, gunner, and receiver. As a gunner alongside Xavier Smith, punter Ethan Evans had his best year to date, booming footballs down the field. In the three games that Whittington was targeted more than three times, he recorded a total of 16 catches for 237 yards. One for the future.
Congratulations to Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Jordan Whittington on the accolades. These three men represent what could be the best Rams draft class of all time.
