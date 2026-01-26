Rams Suffer Another Playoff Heartbreak in Classic vs. Seahawks

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks for a trip to the Super Bowl. Here's what happened.

First Half

First Quarter

The Rams would start the game with that ball, looking to pick up a first down but would quickly go three and out as the Seattle defense took away most of the field. Seattle would then come out in exotic formations that placed Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the backfield, hoping to line Smith-Njigba up on a linebacker.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

While that didn't work, it would help pop a massive gain by Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks went after Darious Williams again as Williams gave up the massive gain from Shaheed, with Sam Darnold firing a quick strike to Smith-Njigba that Smith-Njigba took to the Rams' ten yard line. The Seahawks would use Kenneth Walker to set up third and goal from the two as the Rams' pattented red zone defense was tested early.

On the pivotal third down, Seattle gave Walker the ball again as he hit the edge for the opening score of the game.

The Rams looked to respond quickly and did so with a massive strike to Puka Nacua that immediately flipped the field. Stafford would look for end zone bombs to Nacua and then Davante Adams but the timing wasn't there for the completion. On third down, Stafford would throw behind Nacua for an incompletion. Harrison Mevis would hit a 44 yard field goal to reduce Seattle's lead to four.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker would continue to dominate early, helping Seattle enter Rams territory while the respect shown to him kept Sam Darnold protected. Seattle would again enter the red zone with Smith-Njigba making an incredible one handed to move the chains.

However, as the Seahawks were approaching the goal line, they would be called for holding. The Rams would hold the Seahawks to a field goal.

Kyren Williams would pick up a first down to end the quarter.

Second Quarter

The Rams opened the quarter with a jet sweep to Puka Nacua before Matthew Stafford hit Davante Adams on a quick strike that Adams took upfield. A rare occasion where Adams picks up massive yards after the catch.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, the Rams would quickly stall out with Demarcus Lawrence bringing down Stafford for the sack. Harrison Mevis hit his second field goal to again cut the lead to four.

While Seattle did have a solid start to their next drive, a fumbled snap by Sam Darnold and then a sack provided by Braden Fiske would lead to Seattle's first three and out of the day. However, a defensive stop nearly turned into disaster as the typically sure-handed Xavier Smith looked a bit unsure and would muff the punt. He would jump on the ball to retain possession.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams got back to basics, coming out in 13 personnel as Blake Corum continually gashed Seattle, with Stafford firing completed passes to supplement the balanced play calls.

It would be Sean McVay showing off his ingenuity, placing Nacua in the backfield with Stafford hitting him to get into the red zone. The Rams would eventually have second and nine at the Seahawks ten at the two minute warning.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a five-yard touchdown against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Coming out of the break, the Rams wasted no time, dialing up a pass play that broke Kyren Williams free for the reception touchdown. For the first time all day, the Rams had the lead.

The Seahawks would have horrific execution with George Holani dropping an open pass that would've been a massive gain as the Rams blitzed. The Seahawks would punt as the Rams had an oppertunity to extend their lead by multiple possessions before the half. However, the Rams would go three and out.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold would take advantage, finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba deep as he split the safeties to set the Seahawks up in field goal range. However, Seattle had 37 seconds to snatch the lead with a touchdown. Darnold would then find Holani in enter the red zone. However, Seattle would be called for a false start.

Darnold picked apart the Rams anyway, taking the lead before the half. The Rams would be aggressive themselves with Davis Allen taking the ball near midfield. However, Matthew Stafford would take off on the run which led to the expiration of the first half.

Second Half

Third Quarter

The Seahawks would start the quarter with the ball and the Rams defense would respond with Jared Verse sacking Sam Darnold to force the punt. However, Xavier Smith, who hasn't looked confident all night catching punts, committed his second muff of the game. This time Seattle recovered and turned the mistake into six with Darnold finding Jake Bobo to extend their lead to 11.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) drops a punt return during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford and the offense immediately responded with a deep crosser to Colby Parkinson that put Los Angeles in Seattle territory. After a short run, Stafford hit Davante Adams to take the ball to the Seahawks two yard line. Stafford would find Adams again for the score.

The Seahawks looked to answer on offense and while the Rams were able to jam up Seattle early, a catch by Cooper Kupp was the catalyst for their drive, a drive that entered the red zone. With Seattle having put together a beautiful series of play calls, using the run, quick pass, and play action to dissect the Rams defense, Seattle once again threatened. However, the Rams were able to force third and three and their 13 with Kupp punching it in for the score.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams made it clear. They were giving the ball to Matthew Stafford and letting it rip with Stafford finding Adams immediately to take the ball to midfield. However, a false start penalty from Alaric Jackson would stall the drive but after the Seahawks forced a fourth down, Riq Woolen would be called for a taunting penalty that gave the Rams a first down.

Puka Nacua then burned Woolen for a touchdown.

Seattle would have the ball to begin the final frame of conference championship weekend.

Fourth Quarter

Sam Darnold opened the quarter with a massive run for the first down. Once has to question if his legs are now a factor and will that be the factor the Rams are unable to withstand? Well Kam Kinchens had something to say, sacking Darnold on the very next play.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rams would set up third and 15 but Jared Verse tried to time the snap and failed miserably, giving Seattle an opening at third and ten. The Rams were able to force the incompletion. Kyren Williams, who came into the game for Xavier Smith, made the fair catch on the punt.

With the ball, Blake Corum would hurt the Seahawks on the ground and in the air before Kyren Williams pushed the Rams to midfield. Colby Parkinson would advance Los Angeles into Seattle territory. Corum would take the Rams to Seattle's 26 yard line, setting up third and one.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs after the catch against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Stafford threaded the needle but Parkinson would be unable to secure a ball that hit his hands. On fourth down, Stafford picked up the first with his feet. Stafford would display his magic as a broken down play went for a first down with a flip to Puka Nacua before Stafford hit Nacua to enter the Seattle ten yard line.

A stuffed Williams run would lead to third and four at the six. However, Seattle stood tall to force fourth down. In the most pivital play of the game, the Rams decided to go for it. However, Seattle again protected their end zone as the defense looks to come up with another stop.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams would force a third and eight but it would be Kupp who came up with the first down. A few plays later, Jaxon Smith-Njigba appeared to put the game nearly on ice with a first down but he went out of bounds, stopping the clock at three minutes.

The Rams would commit a holding penalty and a run by Seattle would take the game to the two minute warning. The Rams needed a stop. The Seahawks had second and four. The Rams season appeared on the edge of being over.

The Final Two Minutes

On second down, the Rams would rush the backfield to bring Kenneth Walker down for a loss. Braden Fiske would then bring down Darnold to force fourth down but the clock continued to tick down. With 25 seconds left, the Rams took over at their seven yard line.

Stafford would hit Nacua to take the ball to the 30 yard line but by the time the Rams clocked the ball, only ten seconds remained. Stafford hit Nacua again to set up the Hail Mary but Nacua was tackled in bounds, bringing an end to the game and the Rams' season.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.