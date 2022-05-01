WATCH: L.A. Rams Select Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams No. 164

The Los Angeles Rams continue to add to their Super Bowl winning roster in this year's NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead continues adding to his Super Bowl-winning roster with this year's NFL Draft.

With the 164th overall pick, the Rams address a need at running back depth by drafting Notre Dame's Kyren Williams.

The 5-9, 199-pound back from St. Louis, Missouri recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Fighting Irish, was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and tallied 2,153 yards on 419 carries in 26 games spanning 2-plus seasons for the Irish. In 2021 he also added 151 yards on 14 kick returns, averaging 10.8 yards per return.

Williams is just the third pick by L.A. in this year's draft. In 2022, the Rams picked later than any other defending Super Bowl champion in history and first added to a defensive line that lost two starters this offseason.

Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss was selected by L.A. with the 104th overall selection, its first pick in the draft. According to ESPN Stats and Information, L.A. led the NFL in 2021 in pass block win rate. But with the departures of Andrew Whitworth to retirement and Austin Corbett in free agency, more depth will be needed.

The Rams didn't pick until No. 104, so they had a quiet couple of days leading up to Rounds 4-7. But Los Angeles has seven picks on the final day and will look to address some depth as well as a need at cornerback, which they found

With the No. 142 overall pick, the Rams selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant to help fill that in the secondary. Last season with the Bulldogs, Durant had just five total tackles but recorded three interceptions and two pass breakups.

