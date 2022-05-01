Skip to main content

WATCH: L.A. Rams Select Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams No. 164

The Los Angeles Rams continue to add to their Super Bowl winning roster in this year's NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead continues adding to his Super Bowl-winning roster with this year's NFL Draft.

With the 164th overall pick, the Rams address a need at running back depth by drafting Notre Dame's Kyren Williams.

The 5-9, 199-pound back from St. Louis, Missouri recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Fighting Irish, was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and tallied 2,153 yards on 419 carries in 26 games spanning 2-plus seasons for the Irish. In 2021 he also added 151 yards on 14 kick returns, averaging 10.8 yards per return.

USATSI_17200509

Kyren Williams

USATSI_17199664

Kyren Williams

USATSI_17200500

Kyren Williams

Williams is just the third pick by L.A. in this year's draft. In 2022, the Rams picked later than any other defending Super Bowl champion in history and first added to a defensive line that lost two starters this offseason. 

Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss was selected by L.A. with the 104th overall selection, its first pick in the draft. According to ESPN Stats and Information, L.A. led the NFL in 2021 in pass block win rate. But with the departures of Andrew Whitworth to retirement and Austin Corbett in free agency, more depth will be needed.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A7D8B8CF-2C96-431B-A13E-5BB497CD54D5
Play

‘Gold Star’: OG Logan Bruss Was ‘Clear-Cut’ Choice for Rams in NFL Draft

Bruss was the 104th overall pick in third round of the draft Friday

By Zach Dimmitt4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17083141
Play

WATCH: Rams Pick AJ Arcuri With No. 261 Pick in NFL Draft

Los Angeles opts to take a Big Ten offensive lineman with flexibility at both tackle positions with its final pick

By Matthew Postins5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17237195
Play

WATCH: Rams Select S Russ Yeast With Pick No. 253 in the NFL Draft

The Rams continue to add defensive depth as they draft Yeast in the seventh round.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17454430

Kyren Williams

USATSI_17415786

Kyren Williams

USATSI_17245709

Kyren Williams

The Rams didn't pick until No. 104, so they had a quiet couple of days leading up to Rounds 4-7. But Los Angeles has seven picks on the final day and will look to address some depth as well as a need at cornerback, which they found

With the No. 142 overall pick, the Rams selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant to help fill that in the secondary. Last season with the Bulldogs, Durant had just five total tackles but recorded three interceptions and two pass breakups.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

A7D8B8CF-2C96-431B-A13E-5BB497CD54D5
News

‘Gold Star’: OG Logan Bruss Was ‘Clear-Cut’ Choice for Rams in NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt4 minutes ago
USATSI_17083141
News

WATCH: Rams Pick AJ Arcuri With No. 261 Pick in NFL Draft

By Matthew Postins5 minutes ago
USATSI_17237195
News

WATCH: Rams Select S Russ Yeast With Pick No. 253 in the NFL Draft

By Connor Zimmerlee5 minutes ago
CC673306-6974-43DB-940C-50E3D7BF8896
News

WATCH: Rams Select Montana St. LB Daniel Hardy at No. 235 in NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt18 minutes ago
2c3561c826d14d079d251712e9795ad4
News

WATCH: Rams Take Georgia CB Derion Kendrick With No. 212 Pick In NFL Draft

By Matthew Postins21 minutes ago
USATSI_17200304
News

WATCH: Rams Select S Quentin Lake With Pick No. 211 in the NFL Draft

By Connor Zimmerlee24 minutes ago
922269D5-9223-4EF8-AE51-7DF2C26E30A1
News

WATCH: Rams Select South Carolina St. CB Decobie Durant at No. 142 in NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt30 minutes ago
Sean-McVay-Bill-Belichick
News

What Rams Coach Sean McVay Tells Bill Belichick on Patriots 'Strange' Draft Pick

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago