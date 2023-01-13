Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock

The Rams need help in several places this offseason, but adding Nolan Smith on defense could address one major area of need.

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season.

Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.

However, while they can go after free agents, they don't have any first round picks. They do, though, have the luxury of an early pick in the second round to address one of their several areas of need.

According to a recent two-round mock draft from Draft Wire, they have the Rams taking EDGE Nolan Smith out of Georgia with their No. 36 overall pick.

Smith had a productive four-year career at Georgia, recording 12.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 38 games. In his last season he recorded seven tackles for loss and three sacks, helping bolster one of the best defenses in college football.

Adding Smith would help the Rams, as they tied for 21st in the NFL this season with the Minnesota Vikings with just 38 sacks.

If the Rams want to get back to being a top contender in the NFC next season, adding a threat off the edge will go a long way in doing so, and Smith might just be that missing piece.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page