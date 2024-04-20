Rams Draft Local WR From SEC In Latest Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2024 NFL Draft with multiple areas of need. The team surprised a lot of people last season by reaching the playoffs but they will need to prove they can do it again.
The team still has quarterback Matthew Stafford under center, giving them one of the better signal-callers in the league. But he needs a little more help on the offensive side, giving thought to the Rams trying to add more talent through the draft this year.
In a recent NFL mock draft done by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, the Rams land wide receiver Jermaine Burton from the University of Alabama. Burton is from Calabasas, California so the local kid would get to return home to play for the hometown squad.
In this scenario, Burton gets grabbed by the Rams with pick No. 83 in the third round. This is around where Burton has been projected to go in other mock drafts, opening the door to the Rams being able to land him.
Burton was great for the Crimson Tide, posting 39 catches for 798 yards and eight scores last season. He was one of the main offensive weapons for Alabama and he has plenty of experience playing in the biggest games, coming over to Alabama from the University of Georgia.
The Rams could use Burton next to second-year sensation Puka Nacua, who broke out in his rookie season. They also still have Cooper Kupp so adding Burton would give them a very solid wide receiver room. Los Angeles could go in another direction but Burton would be a nice landing spot for them, helping to make Stafford's life that much easier.
