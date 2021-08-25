LISTEN: Can Rams QB Bryce Perkins Make The 53-Man Roster?

Coming into training camp, the quarterback situation for the Los Angeles Rams did not have any question marks. Matthew Stafford, who the team traded for during the offseason, was the clear-cut starter, and John Wolford, who started the team's Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks, was the obvious QB2.

However, with Stafford and Wolford sidelined throughout the preseason, opportunities opened up for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges, the two other quarterbacks on the roster.

During camp, Perkins has made the most of the opportunity and could maneuver his way onto the 53-man roster as a third quarterback to begin the season.

Perkins played the entire second preseason game over the weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 26-for-39 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

With the team announcing yesterday that Wolford would not play in the team's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, Perkins will have another full game to audition for one of the 53 spots on the roster.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas is joined by former host Brad Mader to discuss how Perkins has developed and whether he can make the Rams' 53-man roster or practice squad.

They also talk about the standout performance by outside linebacker Chris Garrett and what to look out for in preseason Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, Sosa and Mader dive into running back Darrell Henderson's thumb injury and how the Rams can maneuver that situation.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

