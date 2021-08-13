Listen: Who Is Charging Up The Rams Depth Chart?

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams TE Jacob Harris to climb depth chart and QB Matthew Stafford to potentially break passing yardage record.

The Los Angeles Rams prioritized skill positions in the 2021 NFL Draft, using four of its nine picks on receivers and running backs.

However, plans with one receiver the team drafted might push him further up on the depth chart and could make him the most prominent rookie in the draft class.

Wide receiver/tight end hybrid Jacob Harris stands 6'5" and lined up mostly as a wide receiver in UCF's high-octane offense.

However, with the Rams loaded at the receiver spot, the team will likely slide the big target closer to the middle of the field as a tight end and red zone target.

With a wide open race behind sixth-year veteran Tyler Higbee, Harris' unique skillset could plant him in the lead for the backup tight end spot for now, as the team plays its first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

READ MORE: Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas answers your questions and discusses whether or not Harris can seize the backup tight end job behind Higbee.

Sosa also answers if he believes Stafford can break Kurt Warner's single-season franchise passing record.

He ends the show with some fantasy football talk and questions whether wide receiver DeSean Jackson will have any fantasy football relevance in the 2021 NFL season.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: How Rams' Sean McVay Plans to Manage Players in First Preseason Game