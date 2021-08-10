Rams Podcast: Running Backs Rising In Camp

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams QB John Wolford gets surgery, S Taylor Rapp, RBs Darrell Henderson and Xavier Jones rising in training camp.

When Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles during the offseason, many believed that the Rams would look outside the organization for his replacement, or at least someone from the outside to add reinforcements.

Yet the team still has not signed a running back since Akers' injury and it doesn't seem like the plan — at least for the time being — because they’re high on the guys in-house.

Darrell Henderson will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Akers' reps. The third-year back eclipsed nearly 800 yards from scrimmage last season.

After Henderson, the team still has a boatload of talent with fellow third-year back Xavier Jones, second-year pro Raymond Calais and rookies Jake Funk and Otis Anderson.

Jones is the likeliest out of the backfield to get those RB2 reps, but it's still very much up in the air.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas talks about the team's depth in the running back room with Henderson and Jones leading the way.

He also talks about backup quarterback John Wolford's appendicitis, keeping him out of practice, and what that means for other backup quarterback's Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams."

