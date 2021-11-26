Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Ravens Have Edge Over Browns From Fantasy Perspective

    Baltimore favored 3.5.
    The Browns are dealing with a tough matchup when they play the Ravens on Sunday night, according to SI's Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

    Here's the Start'em, Sit'em outlook. 

    Start ‘Em

    Ravens Defense

    Analysis: "Baltimore’s defense has been a real disappointment this season, ranking outside of the top 20 in fantasy points. Still, a matchup against a struggling Browns offense makes it a nice streamer. Cleveland has averaged a minuscule 10 points and 283 yards of total offense in the last two weeks."

    Sit of the Week

    Browns tight end Austin Hooper 

    Analysis: "Hooper has received 12 targets and scored 21.8 fantasy points over the last two games, and a matchup versus the Ravens looks good on the surface. However, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 10 fantasy points to tight ends in the last four weeks and has held the likes of T.J. Hockenson and Mike Gesicki to minimal totals. Don’t chase the points, folks."

    Sit ‘Em

    Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry 

    Analysis: "Landry posted a solid 14.2 fantasy points in a win over the Lions, but it was his first good stat line since Week 1. In fact, he had been held to 10 or fewer points in each of his previous five games. The veteran is a tough sell this week, as the Browns face a Ravens defense that’s allowed just 4.3 catches per game and two touchdowns to receivers running routes out of the slot."

    Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin 

    Analysis: "Despite a great matchup versus the Lions, McLaughlin scored a single fantasy point last week. While he won’t likely be that bad against the Ravens, the matchup isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed just three kickers to score more than seven fantasy points in games against them."

    Ravens Have Edge Over Browns From Fantasy Perspective

