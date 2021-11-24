Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Robbie Gould vs. Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Gould has been solid lately, scoring a combined 21 fantasy points in his last two games. He's in a good spot to continue that sort of success, as the 49ers host a Vikings team that’s allowed the fourth-most points per game to opposing kickers. That includes five who have scored nine-plus points.

Start ‘Em

Younghoe Koo at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has scored just three combined points in his last two games, but he had scored at least nine in each of his previous four contests. I like him as a streamer this week, as the Jaguars have allowed 23 field-goal attempts and an average of nearly nine fantasy points per game to enemy kickers.

Brandon McManus vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): McManus has been tough to trust this season, but a matchup against the Chargers makes him a viable streamer in fantasy leagues. Their defense has allowed 22 field goal attempts, 20 conversions and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers after their first 10 games.

More Starts

Nick Folk vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Zane Gonzalez at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

Cairo Santos at Lions (Thur. 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Randy Bullock at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bullock has been a top-10 fantasy kicker, averaging 8.4 points. However, he'll be a tough sell this weekend, as the Patriots have allowed just one kicker to score more than six points against them over the last seven games. Overall, the P-Men have allowed the second-fewest points to the position.

Sit ‘Em

Jason Sanders vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders put up a stinker last week, as he missed a field goal and scored six points against the Jets. He’s unlikely to be much better this week, as the Dolphins face a tough matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed an average of just 6.6 points per game to enemy kickers.

Chase McLaughlin at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Despite a great matchup versus the Lions, McLaughlin scored a single fantasy point last week. While he won’t likely be that bad against the Ravens, the matchup isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed just three kickers to score more than seven fantasy points in games against them.

More Sits

Graham Gano vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dustin Hopkins at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Busts

Greg Joseph at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ryan Succop at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

