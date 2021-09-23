Quick Rundown of Ravens-Lions Predictions

The Ravens are a unanimous pick this week against the Detroit Lions.

Here's a rundown of predictions:

SI/RavenCountry

"The Ravens have adapted to all of their injuries and are coming off a spirited 36-35 win over the Chiefs. Don't expect any letdown against the Lions. The Ravens know they have to stack some wins in the coming weeks. Baltimore is battle-tested after playing two tough games to start the season. The Lions played well in the second half against the 49ers but fell apart against the Packers. Look for the Ravens to wear them down."

Ravens 37, Lions 17

ESPN

ESPN Picks

CBS Sports

"The Lions showed on Monday that they have major defensive issues. The Ravens came alive on offense against the Chiefs in a big way. That will show up here, and the Lions won't be able to keep up. The Ravens take it in a blowout."

Pick: Ravens 33, Lions 16

Yahoo Sports

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

The Sporting News

"The Lions are still figuring out their defense under first-year coach Dan Campbell, and that's problematic coming off a short week against Baltimore. The combination of Lamar Jackson and Ty'Son Williams carries the Ravens to another road victory."

Pick: Ravens 33, Lions 21

Pro Football Network

"Coming off an emotional win against the Chiefs, the Ravens could be a little sloppy out of the gate in Week 3. However, the Lions should have nowhere near enough firepower on either side of the ball to challenge Baltimore deep into the second half."

Ravens 31, Lions 17