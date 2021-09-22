Ravens-Lions Week 3 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Ravens (1-1) at Detroit Lions (0-2)

When

Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m.– Ford Field

Spread

Ravens -7.5 (SI SportsBook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Series History

The Ravens lead the regular-season series against the Lions, 4-1, with Baltimore winning three straight. These teams last met in 2017, with the Ravens emerging 44-20 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore last played at Detroit in 2013, when kicker Justin Tucker hit a career-long, game-winning 61-yard field goal on Monday Night Football. The Ravens have won 10 straight games against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. This ranks as the NFL’s longest active streak.

By the Numbers

21 – An NFL-best games the Ravens have rushed for at least 200 yards since Lamar Jackson became the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tennessee is second with 11. Baltimore tallied 251 ground yards last Sunday against Kansas City and is now 29-3 during the John Harbaugh era when posting 200 or more rushing yards.

Notable

The Ravens have scored at least 14 points in 45 consecutive games, including all 34 games with Greg Roman as the play-caller, marking the second-longest streak in NFL history. New England is No. 1 with 63 games from 2009-13.

Player Spotlight

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser

Bowser dropped into coverage on 35% of his pass snaps in 2020, the second-highest rate among NFL edge defenders (min. 250 pass snaps). Bowser’s four career interceptions currently rank fifth all time in franchise history at the linebacker position.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are averaging 31.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Baltimore is ranked No. 1 with 220 yards rushing per game. The Ravens will keep the Lions off-balance with its mix of plays, Baltimore has four capable running backs on the roster that can pound the ball. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has made plays with both his feet and arm over the past two games. The Lions are allowing 382 yards per game and are ranked 31st in allowing 38 points. The Ravens will exploit these weaknesses. Detroit has yet to get an interception over the first two games.

Defense

The Ravens have uncharacteristically struggled over the past two and are allowing 448 yards (31st) and 34 points (29th) per game, Quarterbacks Derek Carr (Raiders) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) have made big plays downfield. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 584 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He will test the Ravens' secondary. His favorite targets are T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift, both of whom could create some matchup problems. Goff is not very mobile so the Ravens should be able to keep him under pressure. The Ravens run defense has been strong again, allowing just 72 yards per game. Lions running back Jamaal Williams has played mostly uneven and is averaging 79 yards over the first two games. The Ravens have the advantage in this matchup.

Prediction

The Ravens have adapted to all of their injuries and are coming off a spirited 36-35 win over the Chiefs. Don't expect any letdown against the Lions. The Ravens know they have to stack some wins in the coming weeks. Baltimore is battle-tested after playing two tough games to start the season. The Lions played well in the second half against the 49ers but fell apart against the Packers. Look for the Ravens to wear them down.

Ravens 37, Lions 17