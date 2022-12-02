Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the second straight week, the Ravens are the heavy favorites.

The question is whether they can take care of business against the Denver Broncos.

Here are the Predictions.

Analysis: "The Ravens' offense needs to get back on track and it's going to be tough against the Broncos. The good news is that Denver will struggle to score so the Ravens will have to avoid turnovers and extend drives. That mission should be accomplished."

The Pick: Ravens 17, Broncos 9

Analysis: "Finally, a team Baltimore can't blow a lead against. Denver's defense has quietly turned average over the last month, worn down by injuries, the Bradley Chubb trade and trying to hold up a pathetic offense. The Broncos are averaging fewer points per game than any team since the 2000 Browns and there's little reason to think they'll improve against a talented, ornery Ravens group."

The Pick: Ravens 26, Broncos 10

Analysis: "The Broncos are lifeless on offense, which is never a good thing playing consecutive road games and especially against a team coming off a horrible loss. The Ravens haven't exactly been lighting things up on offense, but they will do enough here to win it and make the Broncos' season-long misery continue."

The Pick: Ravens 26, Broncos 10

Analysis: "Both teams are frustrated. One of them is good enough to do something about it." — Mike Floria

The Picks:

Florio’s pick: Ravens 20, Broncos 6.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 13, Broncos 3.

Analysis: "The Broncos can only win when their defense absolutely shuts down an opponent. The Ravens' offense is too good for that to happen."

The Pick: Ravens 21, Broncos 13

USA Today

Analysis: "I’ve been low on Denver all season long and do not trust them. The Broncos have, for the most part, kept their losses to within one score. On the other side, Baltimore may be the most unreliable team in the NFL, constantly blowing big leads." — Reyes

The Picks:

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 23, Broncos 18

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 24, Broncos 10

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 27, Broncos 16

Nate Davis: Ravens 20, Broncos 13

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 25, Broncos 14

FanDuel

Analysis: "The Ravens might not be perfect, but the Broncos have proven that they can hardly keep up with the worst teams that the league has to offer. Expect Baltimore to win while Denver continues to look lethargic."

The Pick: Ravens: 23, Broncos: 13

Analysis: "It will be something of a minor miracle if the Broncos can score more than nine points against the Ravens. And against that Broncos defense, the Ravens might not generate a lot of points, either. But they won’t have to against a team averaging 11.6 points in the past seven games."

The Pick: Ravens 18, Broncos 6