Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 13 Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4)

Spread

Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.

By The Numbers

1 – NFL defender — cornerback Marlon Humphrey — this season to register multiple interceptions (3), sacks (2), and fumble recoveries (2).

Notable

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (99) is one sack shy of reaching the coveted 100 milestone. Campbell, a Denver native, is the NFL's only active defender to play in over 200 games (223).

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 11; Total Defense: 15

Broncos: Total Offense: 25; Total Defense: 3

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens' offense has been inconsistent over the past several games. Last week against the Jaguars, the Ravens scored touchdowns in two of five trips to the red zone. Baltimore will be facing a formidable Broncos defense that is allowing just 17.6 points per game, ranked third in the NFL.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,231 with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 91.3 rating. Jackson's stats are deceiving because he has been plagued with dropped passes by his wide receivers. Baltimore is tied for fifth in the NFL with 17 dropped passes. Tight end Mark Andrews is the Ravens' top pass catcher but he ranks 27th in the NFL with 601 yards receiving with five touchdowns.

It's Week 13 and the Ravens' passing attack is not going to have a miraculous turnaround. Last week, Lamar Jackson found DeSean Jackson for a 62-yard completion. If Jackson can hit one or two deep passes per game the rest of the way, the Ravens could be in solid shape.

Denver has a solid pass rush with Bradley Chubb and Dre’Mont Jones who each have 5.5 sacks. Caden Sterns leads the team with two interceptions.

Baltimore has relied heavily on its ground attack and is second in the NFL averaging 162.7 yards per game. Gus Edwards returned to the lineup last week and J.K. Dobbins is back at practice. Lamar Jackson leads the team with 755 yards. Denver is allowing 121.9 yards rushing per game, so the Ravens should be able to move the ball on the ground. Alex Singleton leads the Broncos with 84 tackles.

Defense

The Ravens' run defense is among the best in the league, but they are among the worst against the pass. The good news is that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled and has thrown for eight touchdowns with five interceptions. This could be a bounce-back game for the Ravens' secondary, which was torched by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Ravens will be in the driver's seat against the Broncos if they can force a couple of turnovers.

The Broncos running attack has also struggled. With the recent release of Melvin Gordon, former Raven Latavius Murray leads the team with 301 yards. Denver will struggle to move the ball against the Ravens' front seven and this will be a major advantage for Baltimore.

Prediction

The Ravens' offense needs to get back on track and it's going to be tough against the Broncos. The good news is that Denver will struggle to score so the Ravens will have to avoid turnovers and extend drives. That mission should be accomplished.