Oklahoma Center Creed Humphrey Latest Player Linked to Ravens Draft

The Ravens want a more consistent performance from the center position.

Last season, quarterback Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Bills trying to recover a snap that soared over his head.

The team could find a solution internally by moving Bradley Bozeman from left guard to center, a position where he made 31 career starts collegiately at Alabama. However, Bozeman is a dominant guard and plays a key role in the Ravens record-setting rushing attack.

The Ravens could look to the draft to add a center. One prospect could be Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey, who was mocked to Baltimore with the 27th overall pick by the Draft Bible's Jack Borowsky.

"Humphrey has put together years of quality tape and tested off the charts at his Pro Day, Borowsky wrote. "He should be a Day-1 starter with Pro-Bowl upside. Baltimore needs help along its interior and Humphrey provides that and then some."

Analysis from John Hoover of All Sooners on Sports Illustrated:

Size: 6'4, 312 pounds

Humphrey comes from a wrestling family that hails from Shawnee, Okla.

After redshirting as a freshman, Humphrey eventually won the starting job from senior Jonathan Alvarez in 2018.

Humphrey started Week 2, then Week 4, and wasn’t out of the lineup again, a string of 36 consecutive starts.

Despite his size, Humphrey isn’t overwhelmingly strong, but has functional strength at the point of attack and brings good punch to the contact.

He also has long arms and is more athletic than he looks.

He’s a perfectionist about his footwork and hand technique, applies his craft with painstaking attention to detail, and has a high football IQ that comes from an unrelenting work ethic and study habits.