Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 even if Lamar Jackson doesn't play.

Here are the Predictions

Analysis: "There are various scenarios where the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. There is also a sense of urgency after last week's dismal showing in Cleveland. If Jackson can play, the Ravens should be able to run away from the Falcons. If he is sidelined again, they might have to eke out a victory."

The Pick: Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Analysis: "The Ravens could have Lamar Jackson back in this one. They need him in the worst way. The passing game is struggling. The Falcons have defensive issues, though, which could help. Desmond Ridder was just OK last week in his first start and now faces a tougher defense. Ravens win it."

The Pick: Ravens 26, Falcons 13

Analysis: "It’s been an offensive struggle for Baltimore without Lamar Jackson, as the Ravens have averaged 9.6 points in their last three games and lost the AFC North lead to the Bengals last week. They’ll muster up enough points and rely on their defense to beat the Falcons." — Safid Deen

The Picks: Safid Deen: Ravens 17, Falcons 13

Victoria Hernandez: Ravens 20, Falcons 10

Jaylon Thompson: Falcons 17, Ravens 14

Analysis: "Atlanta cannot stop the run, while their only strength is on offense with their own run game. The problem for them: Baltimore is third in the NFL in rushing defense. In this brutally cold weather (16 degrees with a 20 mph wind), it could be a rough day for both offenses, honestly, and even if that’s the case, the Ravens will do more than enough to win."

The Pick: Ravens 10, Falcons 0

Analysis: "NFL Week 16 could feature some ugly, low-scoring games. We think this will be one of them."

The Pick: Ravens 14, Falcons 10

Analysis: "The Ravens have posted the sixth-best rush defense DVOA rating and allow only 85.6 yards on the ground per game (No. 3 in NFL). Forcing a rookie like Ridder to throw the football against a secondary that has tallied 14 interceptions on the season (T-No. 2 in NFL) is a dream scenario for Baltimore. Atlanta is just 3-8 straight up in its last 11 games against Baltimore, so I'll side with the Ravens."

The Pick: Ravens 21, Falcons 14

Analysis: "Early reports have signaled that Jackson will be active and in the starting lineup this week against the Falcons. If that is the case, Baltimore should remain heavy favorites, and we could see points flying up on the board against a Falcons defense that’s allowing the 11th-most points per game."

The Pick: Ravens 21, Falcons 14