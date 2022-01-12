Ravens Final Power Rankings Roundup

BALTIMORE — After a difficult, injury-marred season, the Ravens finished in the middle or bottom third of the NFL in the various Power Rankings.

Here's the roundup:

Final Ranking: 17

Analysis: "The Ravens are undeniably talented, but suffered too many injuries and lost too many close games. There's plenty of reason to assume they'll be right back in the mix next year."

Final Ranking: 16

Analysis: "From training camp to the final week of the regular season, overcoming injuries have been an ongoing challenge. The Ravens have suited up 75 players this season, tying 2020 for the most in team history. Baltimore has started 45 different players for at least one game. Even Lamar Jackson, who had never missed a game due to injury in his first three seasons, couldn't avoid getting sidelined. A right ankle injury has forced him to miss the past three games. When healthy, the Ravens believe they're a Super Bowl contender. But Baltimore has been a shell of itself this season."

Final Ranking: 22

Analysis: "And so it was that perhaps the most frustrating season in franchise history ended with one final indignity: An overtime loss at home that allowed the hated Steelers to sneak in the back door of the playoffs. A campaign that began with such promise (Baltimore had the best record in the AFC after a prime-time win over the Browns on Thanksgiving weekend) ended with a six-game losing streak and historic attrition on both sides of the ball. The not-so-fun fact that defined the season: The Ravens started a franchise record 47 different players and tied another franchise mark by dressing 75 different guys this season. The Football Gods had their way with this team."

Final Ranking: 18

Analysis: "This season simply had too much to overcome with all the injuries and COVID issues. They were a depleted team."

Final Ranking: 19

Analysis: "The Ravens failed us all in Week 18. Nobody needed the corpse of Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ offense crawling into the playoffs like a scene from The Walking Dead. Baltimore could have ended our horror, but they were unable to drive down the field in overtime. The Ravens just need to get healthy. They need to head into 2022 with that on their mind. Baltimore missed so many important pieces down the stretch that it’s a relative miracle they won as many games as they did. They’ll be fine in 2022 for as long as they don’t lose Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Marlon Humphrey, and Marcus Peters."

Final Ranking: 19

Analysis: "It's pretty amazing that John Harbaugh, who became Baltimore's head coach in 2008, had just one losing season before the Ravens lost their final six games to finish 8-9. It's probably safe to chalk this one up to injuries."