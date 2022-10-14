Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions.

Here's the Roundup

Analysis: "The Ravens have a more talented roster and already won a game at MetLife Stadium this season, beating the Jets 24-9 in the opener. The Giants, off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2009, are coming off an emotional win over the Packers in London. The Ravens are 2-0 in road games this year, and 19-7 (.731) overall in road games started by Jackson. The Giants are 4-1 in close games this season and each of their five games this season has been decided by eight points or less. New York will try to keep Jackson off the field by feeding Barkley the ball. This could keep the game close but the Ravens have enough talent to prevail."

Prediction: Ravens 23, Giants 16

Analysis: "The Giants are 4-1 and this is another prove-it game. If they can limit the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, they can win this game. It will be former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale trying to slow him down. I think he does. The Giants will also run the ball. This is close, but the Ravens will win it late.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Giants 20

Analysis: “Wink Martindale’s revenge game! In theory, the former Ravens defensive coordinator knows where the bodies are buried in the Ravens’ offense. However, Lamar Jackson has averaged 7.9 yards per attempt with seven scores and one pick against the blitz this season, and the blitz is all the Giants’ defense has. With Marcus Williams out, the best way to beat the Ravens’ defense is over the top. But no offense has struggled to throw the ball downfield more than Big Blue's attack.”

Prediction: Ravens 27, Giants 20

Analysis: "The Ravens get to face former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who went to the Giants after 10 years with the organization this offseason. "It was nothing negative, it was just time," he said this week of the breakup. Martindale knows Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's game, and Jackson knows Martindale's defense, having gone against it every day at practice the previous four seasons. Both are having success this season -- Jackson is eighth in the NFL with a QBR of 63.6, while Martindale's defense hasn't allowed more than 23 points in a game."

Predictions

Moody's pick: Ravens 24, Giants 21

Walder's pick: Ravens 27, Giants 16

Analysis: "The Ravens remain limited with their traditional running game, still led on the ground by Lamar Jackson. Jackson's passing game is back to Mark Andrews-heavy with Rashod Bateman hurting. The Giants' defense can work with that to slow down Baltimore's big-play ability. The Ravens' cornerbacks get a break with the Giants' depleted receiving corps, but Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley grind their team to stay in another game.

Prediction: Ravens 17, Giants 14

Analysis: "New York has been a nice story. It’s far more competitive under Brian Daboll. But Baltimore is solid against the rush and if the Ravens can bottle up Saquon Barkley within reason, the Giants should have a hard time keeping up with Baltimore’s offense if Daniel Jones needs to be the one to win the game." — Lorenzo Reyes

Predictions:

Reyes: Ravens 28, Giants 19

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 28, Giants 24

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 27, Giants 24

Nate Davis: Ravens 25, Giants 23

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 26, Giants 20

Analysis: "We keep picking against the Giants and they keep surprising us. A win against the Ravens this week wouldn't surprise us."

Prediction: Giants 27, Raiders 24

Analysis: "I do believe the Giants have a legitimate shot to pull off another massive upset but come up just short this week as they head into Week 7 with a 4-2 record after just barely losing to Baltimore."

Prediction: Ravens 24, Giants 20

Analysis: "Revenge game for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who was in Baltimore under John Harbaugh from 2012-21, including the final four seasons as defensive coordinator. If Martindale and Co. can handle Lamar Jackson like they handled Aaron Rodgers in the second half last week in London, then the Giants will continue to shock the NFL and improve to 5-1. And while the Giants’ defense will play well again, they won’t get enough from their offense this week." — Darryl Slater

Predictions

Slater: Ravens 21, Giants 20.

Bob Brookover, Ravens 20, Giants 16.

Andy Vasquez, Ravens 28, Giants 27.

Les Bowen, Ravens 23, Giants 20.

Chris Franklin, Ravens 23, Giants 17.