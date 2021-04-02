Another Edge Rusher Linked to Ravens with 27th Overall Pick in NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to upgrade their pass rush this offseason.

Baltimore has opted to steer away from the available free agent, so the team might look toward the draft to add an edge rusher.

The Ravens have already been linked to Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest), Kwity Paye (Michigan), Zaven Collins (Tulsa).

A new name has emerged as a potential target, Miami's Jaelan Phillips, according to the latest mock draft by Russell Street Report.

Rick Serritella, of the Draft Bible, has Phillips as the second-best defensive end in the draft behind teammate Gregory Rousseau.

2. Jaelen Phillips, Miami

Here's a breakdown on Phillips

Size: 6-foot-5, 266 pounds

Pros: Agile for his size and will match up well with offensive linemen in the NFL ... Over three seasons at Miami, he finished with 86 tackles, 12.5 sacks and one interception. ... Phillips is also effective against the run, which would make him a solid fit in Baltimore. ...Ran a 4.56-second time in the 40 during his Pro Day, which is impressive speed for a defensive end,

Cons: He might need to add some more muscle to his frame ... Phillips has dealt with some injuries over his career with his ankle and concussions. He also suffered injuries to his hand and wrist in a moped accident while at UCLA in 2018. ...

Outlook: Phillips could be gone by the time the Ravens made their selection at No. 27. MMQB has him going to the Indianapolis Colts with the 21st overall pick. If Phillips does slide down the board to the Ravens, they'd be hard-pressed not to take him. Phillips is a prototypical Raven.