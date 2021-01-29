Ric Serritella's Top-5 Positional Rankings
Quarterback
1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
2. Zach Wilson, BYU
3. Justin Fields, Ohio State
4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State
5. Davis Mills, Stanford
Running Back
1. Najee Harris, Alabama
2. Travis Etienne, Clemson
3. Javonte Williams, North Carolina
4. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech
5. Jaret Patterson, Buffalo
Fullback
1. Ben Mason, Michigan
2. Mason Stokke, Wisconsin
3. Carl Tucker, Alabama
4. Tory Carter, LSU
5. John Raine, Northwestern
Wide Receiver
1. Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
2. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama
4. Rondale Moore, Purdue
5. Kadarius Toney, Florida
Tight End
1. Kyle Pitts, Florida
2. Hunter Long, Boston College
3. Brevin Jordan, Miami
4. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
5. Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame
Offensive Tackle
1. Penei Sewell, Oregon
2. Samuel Cosmi, Texas
3. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
4. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
5. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Offensive Guard
1. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
2. Trey Smith, Tennessee
3. Alijah Vera-Tucker
4. Aaron Banks, Notre Dame
5. Jackson Carman, Clemson
Center
1. Josh Myers, Ohio State
2. Landon Dickerson, Alabama
3. Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh
4. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
5. Brett Heggie, Florida
Defensive Tackle
1. Christian Barmore, Alabama
2. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
3. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
4. Marvin Wilson, Florida State
5. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA
Defensive End
1. Gregory Rousseau, Miami
2. Jaelen Phillips, Miami
3. Kwity Paye, Michigan
4. Jayson Oweh, Penn State
5. Joe Tryon, Washington
Outside Linebacker
1. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
3. Quincy Roche, Miami
4. Joseph Ossai, Texas
5. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
Linebacker
1. Micah Parsons, Penn State
2. Nick Bolton, Missouri
3. Zaven Collins, Tulsa
4. Baron Browning, Ohio State
5. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
Cornerback
1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
2. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
3. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
4. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
5. Elijah Molden, Washington
Safety
1. Andre Cisco, Syracuse
2. Trevon Moehrig, TCU
3. Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
4. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
5. Richard LeCounte III, Georgia
Kicker
1. Evan McPherson, Florida
2. Jose Norregales, Miami
3. Chris Nager, SMU
4. Quinn Nordin, Michigan
5. Jake Verity, East Carolina
Punter
1. Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
2. Max Duffy, Kentucky
3. Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
4. Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State
5. Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Long Snapper
1. Colten Menges, Alcorn State
2. Thomas Fletcher, Alabama
3. Kyle Poland, West Virginia
4. Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan
5. Ryan Langan, Georgia Southern
