Ric Serritella's Top-5 Positional Rankings

Welcome to the new NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network, Powered By Sports Illustrated. We are excited to bring you exclusive, year-round coverage of the NFL Draft and look forward to bringing you the most reliable draft coverage you can depend on! Below is an initial set of player rankings of the top five prospects at each position. We will continue to expand our big board with thousands of player ratings, scouting reports and interviews. Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more announcements in the near future!

Quarterback

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Zach Wilson, BYU

3. Justin Fields, Ohio State

4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State

5. Davis Mills, Stanford

Running Back

1. Najee Harris, Alabama

2. Travis Etienne, Clemson

3. Javonte Williams, North Carolina

4. Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech

5. Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

Fullback

1. Ben Mason, Michigan

2. Mason Stokke, Wisconsin

3. Carl Tucker, Alabama

4. Tory Carter, LSU

5. John Raine, Northwestern

Wide Receiver

1. Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

2. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama

4. Rondale Moore, Purdue

5. Kadarius Toney, Florida

Tight End

1. Kyle Pitts, Florida

2. Hunter Long, Boston College

3. Brevin Jordan, Miami

4. Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

5. Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Offensive Tackle

1. Penei Sewell, Oregon

2. Samuel Cosmi, Texas

3. Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

4. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

5. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Offensive Guard

1. Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

2. Trey Smith, Tennessee

3. Alijah Vera-Tucker

4. Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

5. Jackson Carman, Clemson

Center

1. Josh Myers, Ohio State

2. Landon Dickerson, Alabama

3. Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

4. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

5. Brett Heggie, Florida

Defensive Tackle

1. Christian Barmore, Alabama

2. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

3. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

4. Marvin Wilson, Florida State

5. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

Defensive End

1. Gregory Rousseau, Miami

2. Jaelen Phillips, Miami

3. Kwity Paye, Michigan

4. Jayson Oweh, Penn State

5. Joe Tryon, Washington

Outside Linebacker

1. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

3. Quincy Roche, Miami

4. Joseph Ossai, Texas

5. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

Linebacker

1. Micah Parsons, Penn State

2. Nick Bolton, Missouri

3. Zaven Collins, Tulsa

4. Baron Browning, Ohio State

5. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Cornerback

1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

2. Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

3. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

4. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

5. Elijah Molden, Washington

Safety

1. Andre Cisco, Syracuse

2. Trevon Moehrig, TCU

3. Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

4. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

5. Richard LeCounte III, Georgia

Kicker

1. Evan McPherson, Florida

2. Jose Norregales, Miami

3. Chris Nager, SMU

4. Quinn Nordin, Michigan

5. Jake Verity, East Carolina

Punter

1. Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

2. Max Duffy, Kentucky

3. Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

4. Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

5. Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Long Snapper

1. Colten Menges, Alcorn State

2. Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

3. Kyle Poland, West Virginia

4. Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan

5. Ryan Langan, Georgia Southern

*The NFL Draft has been, “Bringing you the names you need to know first, since 2002,” and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Be sure to reserve your copy of the official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication here.