Ravens Look Forward to Mike Macdonald's Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens players have already played for Mike Macdonald, so there is already some familiarity with his style of play.

As a result, it should be an easy transition now that Macdonald is the defensive coordinator.

“He was my linebackers coach in 2019 – the season when I came back here – so Mike knows this place really, really well," linebacker Josh Bynes said. "He knows the foundation, and Mike is setting the tone right now in these meetings that we’re having with the defense and what he [envisions] for us. I love Mike to death, and I can’t wait to actually, finally get out there and get going with everybody and just have fun.

"But Mike is definitely a great, great defensive coordinator – a genius in the room. Like I said, he was my linebackers coach, and I know what he brings to the table through and through, and I’m glad for him to be a Raven.”

Macdonald left the Ravens to become the defensive coordinator at Michigan and made an immediate impact on the Michigan Wolverines.

Macdonald helped Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004 and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Under Macdonald's guidance, the Wolverines had the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring defense with 17.4 points per game compared to 34.5 the prior year when they finished 95th.

Michigan also finished 20th in yards per game allowed (330.9) and 11th in red zone touchdown efficiency (45.7%).

From 2018 to 2020, Macdonald led a Ravens’ linebackers corps that helped Baltimore produce the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense (307.8 ypg) during that span, while also permitting the league’s fewest points per game (18.2). Veteran linebackers Matthew Judon (2019-20) and C.J. Mosley (2018) also each earned Pro Bowl nods under Macdonald’s tutelage.

The Ravens are hoping Macdonald can get the Ravens defense back on track after a subpar season. Baltimore ranked 25th for overall defense last season, its worst ranking since 1997. The Ravens also ranked dead last against the pass.

“What I’m just saying is just setting the foundation, because we obviously didn’t finish the right way, where we wanted on defense," Bynes said. "We have a lot of expectations in how we wanted to handle things, and obviously, Mike, right now, he’s setting the foundation on what he [envisions] and how he wants to eliminate some of those things that we didn’t do great at the end of the season last year.

"And obviously it takes everybody being in the building and us being in the meeting rooms and the camaraderie, and that’s what this part is for. I’m just really, really excited and can’t wait to get this whole thing going especially minicamp. That’s what matters – the minicamp.”