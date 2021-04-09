Ravens Select Georgia Outside Linebacker in Latest Mock Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be targeting a pass rusher in this year's draft.

The latest mock by The Draft Bible has Baltimore selecting Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari with the 27th overall pick.

"Although the Ravens need a wide receiver, the team bets on the possibility that starting-caliber pass-catchers will be available later in the draft," wrote The Draft Bible's Cory McCann Ezring. "After all, it is a deep class at wide receiver and the draft math to this point indicates that strong prospects should be available in Rounds 2 and 3. Instead, Baltimore fills a need with 3-4 outside linebacker Ojulari. The bendy pass rusher is an underrated run defender. He should contribute immediately."

Here's a breakdown of Ojulari

Size: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

2020 Stats: 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles over 10 games.

Pros: Could be the best pure pass rusher in this year's draft. ... Can also play as a defensive end. ... Semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top defensive player. ... All-SEC Second Team by the league's 14 head coaches and the Associated Press. ... Named to the AP All-Bowl Team. ... Started in all 10 games. ...Finished with 31 total stops, including a league-best 12.5 for lost yardage and 8.5 QB sacks, also SEC best. ... Led team with 35 QB pressures, 11 more than any other teammate. ... Defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Cons: Ojulari is considered a bit undersized for an outside linebacker and could face some challenges shedding block. As a result, he'll need to develop additional moves to get into the backfield.

Quote: Azeez Ojulari: "I'd also like to thank Coach Smart and the whole staff at UGA for believing in me. Playing between the hedges on Saturdays is something I'll be proud of forever. To my teammates, my brothers, y'all are family for life."

Outlook: Ojulari will be drafted in the first round. The question is whether he will fall to the Ravens, which could be unlikely because so many teams need effective pass rushers.