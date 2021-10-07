Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Writes Children's Book

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson flashes his skills on the gridiron each week.

Now, he's showing off his writing skills.

Jackson is the author of the upcoming children's book, "I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream!"

Details of the release date have not been announced. More details will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Jackson has prided himself on working with children and teens throughout his young career. He hosts camps and has posted videos of teaching student/athletes how to improve their skills on the football field.

Jackson is off to a fast start with the Ravens, who are 3-1. Over four games, Jackson has thrown for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions (89.3 passer rating). He also leads the Ravens with 279 yards rushing.