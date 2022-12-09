Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14.

Here's the Roundup:

Analysis: "Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers."

The Pick: Ravens 16, Steelers 12

Analysis: “These are not your September Steelers. Since the team’s Week 9 bye, Pittsburgh is 12th in overall efficiency, second in rushing, and seventh in defense. A favorable schedule has helped the D — and that continues with Tyler Huntley likely to start for the Ravens. Huntley can play, but can the Ravens’ offensive line? Can their wide receivers get open? Lamar Jackson was struggling to cover up the team’s holes, and while Baltimore’s defense can slow down Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett has good options to throw to."

The Pick: Steelers 19, Ravens 16

Analysis: "Kenny Picket is 3-1 in his last four starts for the Steelers as they make a little late-season push. The Ravens have had offensive issues with Lamar Jackson, and now he's out. That means it's Tyler Huntley time at quarterback. The Steelers' defense is playing better, so that's not a good thing for the Ravens."

The Pick: Steelers 24, Ravens 13

Analysis: "The Steelers enter this contest as slight home favorites on the money line and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds. This AFC North tilt also features an over/under of 36.5, which is the lowest of the Week 14 totals."

The Pick: Steelers 19, Ravens 14

Analysis: MDS’s take: "Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are going to struggle to put points on the board, and the Steelers are playing hard every week."

Florio’s take: "These two teams always keep it close. With Lamar Jackson out, Pittsburgh has an even better chance to further complicate the AFC playoff picture."

The Picks:

MDS’s pick: Steelers 17, Ravens 10.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 13, Ravens 9.

Analysis: "The Ravens are facing another late-season fade out of the AFC playoffs with their North lead being very precarious again. Tyler Huntley, however, is one of the league's best backup QBs and the Ravens should like their chances to get the running game going here to support having this matchup's more dominant defense. Kenny Pickett will have major trouble with their pass rush and secondary after the run is shut down.”

The Pick: Ravens 20, Steelers 17

USA Today

Analysis: "The Ravens are 4-2 on the road this season and showed plenty of competitive spirit with Tyler Huntley under center last season. It'll be a low-scoring game, but the Ravens find a way to pull this one out."

The Picks:

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 24, Ravens 18

Richard Morin: Ravens 18, Steelers 16

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 23, Steelers 20

Nate Davis: Ravens 23, Steelers 20

Analysis: "The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson, but they have struggled with him, losing to Jacksonville and slogging in low-scoring wins against Carolina and Denver. The Steelers are on a bit of a roll, winning three of the last four. But second-half points will be few in coming."

The Pick: Steelers 17, Ravens 16