Ravens to Host 'A Championship Celebration' to Honor 2000 Team

May 23 Tribute to Celebrate the Ravens’ First Super Bowl Championship;Tickets on Sale Wednesday, May 4

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have planned a tribute to their 2000 Super Bowl-winning team with “A Championship Celebration.”

The ticketed event is open to fans and will be filmed by NFL Films as part of an upcoming ESPN project.

On Monday, May 23 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, several members of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV team – including Brian Billick, Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Woodson, Tony Siragusa, Trent Dilfer, Jamal Lewis, Marvin Lewis and Jack del Rio – will appear together on stage and reminisce on their magical season. The reunion will feature entertaining stories, unseen footage from the Super Bowl season and special surprise guest appearances.

“We’re thrilled to provide our fans exclusive access to relive memories of the Ravens’ first Super Bowl title,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “And for our fans to do so alongside some of the team’s most impactful contributors and outgoing personalities is truly special. The stories will be endless.”

Tickets to the event are $35 and include photo opportunities with the 2000 Lombardi Trophy and Lamar Hunt Trophy, in addition to access to shop commemorative items at the Official Ravens Team Store. All in attendance will also receive a custom Super Bowl XXXV pennant. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets to “A Championship Celebration” go on sale May 4 and can be purchased at: www.baltimoreravens.com/championshipcelebration

Who: Members of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV team, including Brian Billick, Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Woodson, Tony Siragusa, Trent Dilfer, Jamal Lewis, Marvin Lewis and Jack del Rio

What: “A Championship Celebration”

Where: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201

When: Monday, May 23; Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 4.

Times: The event begins at 7:30 p.m.; (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Parking: There are two parking garages available for Meyerhoff Symphony Hall events. Both garages are $15 per car, cash only at gate. Cathedral Parking Garage (1311 Cathedral St.); Symphony Center Parking Garage (1030 Park Ave.)

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra COVID-19 Protocols:

Proof of full vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event is required.

Masks are no longer required for patrons attending concerts and events at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Patrons are welcome to wear masks if they feel more comfortable doing so.

Limited concessions will be available.

For the protection of all patrons, staff and talent, if you feel sick, please stay home