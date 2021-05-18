Ravens Revamped Passing Attack 'Much Better' for Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have taken dramatic steps to upgrade the passing attack and are poised to "shock people," according to one analyst and former NFL player.

Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency.

The Ravens also added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the NFL draft.

They will compliment a group of wide receivers already on the roster, including Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Baltimore also has two solid tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

"I think this team is poised to shock a lot of people still," Keyshawn Johnson said on ESPN.

Perhaps, though, the Ravens biggest additions are with the coaching staff.

In February, coach John Harbaugh hired Keith Williams as the new pass-game specialist and Tee Martin as the wide receivers coach. Both Williams and Martin have extensive experience working with young players and should be a solid fit in Baltimore.

Williams has extensive experience coaching wide receivers, a group he’s guided for 18 years at the collegiate level, including a stint with Nebraska from 2015 to 2017.

More recently, he has worked as a personal wide receivers coach for a number of NFL players, including Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Sammy Watkins, and also served as the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Martin comes to Baltimore after most recently serving as assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee (2019-20). He has also held assistant positions at Southern California (2012-18), Kentucky (2010-11) and New Mexico (2009). He began his coaching career as the passing game coordinator at Morehouse College in 2006.

"They also went and got a terrific guy, a guy named Keith Williams, an ex-receiver coach in college who trained people like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, adding him to the room, Tee Martin, from Tennessee, receiver coach," Johnson said. "So I think the passing game for the Baltimore Ravens will be much better than it was a couple of years and even a year ago, with Lamar Jackson."