New Coaches Say Ravens Wide Receivers Will Be Fast, Tough

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A couple of new coaches for the Ravens see potential with the team's young group of wide receivers.

Earlier this month, coach John Harbaugh hired Keith Williams and the new pass-game specialist and Tee Martin as the wide receivers coach. Both Williams and Martin have extensive experience working with young players and should be a solid fit in Baltimore.

The Ravens are looking to boost a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL in 2020.

"A lot of guys have great talent, but the mentality may not match," Williams told the Ravens website. "They haven't developed that mentality to take full advantage of their tools. A lot of discussion about mentality comes into play. Then how you apply the drills and apply the workouts. I think those coupled together is how guys unlock all their tools and reach their potential."

Williams has extensive experience coaching wide receivers, a group he’s guided for 18 years at the collegiate level, including a stint with Nebraska from 2015 to 2017.

More recently, he has worked as a personal wide receivers coach for a number of NFL players, including Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Sammy Watkins, and also served as the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Martin, 42, comes to Baltimore after most recently serving as assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee (2019-20). He has also held assistant positions at Southern California (2012-18), Kentucky (2010-11) and New Mexico (2009). He began his coaching career as passing game coordinator at Morehouse College in 2006.

He'll use that experience to help boost the Ravens passing attack.

Baltimore has several young, speedy playmakers on the roster with Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, Miles Boykin and James Proche. The key is to get these players more involved with the offense.

"We're going to play fast, we're going to have fun, we're going to be tough," Martin told the team's website. "We're going to do our jobs the way that we're asked to do our jobs, and make our fan base and our team proud of the way we play."