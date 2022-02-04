Skip to main content

Report: Ravens Part Ways With Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan

Ryan was in Baltimore for just one season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rob Ryan has followed Don Martindale out the door for the Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Ryan, the linebacker's coach, almost two weeks after he fired Martindale, the defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan to be the new defensive coordinator and he wants to put his own stamp on the unit.

The Ravens defense ranked 25th for overall defense, its worst ranking since 1997, and were last against the pass.

Ryan spent just one year in Baltimore and has a high-level coaching pedigree. He could rejoin Martindale if he lands a new job with an NFL team.

Read More

Ryan has been around the NFL for most of his life. His father, Buddy Ryan, was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. The elder Ryan was also part of two Super Bowl champions — the Jets and Bears — as an assistant.

Brother Rex Ryan was a highly regarded defensive coordinator for the Ravens and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII against the Giants in Tampa, Fla.

Rob Ryan has also carved out a solid coaching career that has spanned more than two decades. He was part of Super Bowl championships with New England as a linebackers coach in 2002 and 2003.

The path to the Ravens follows a distinguished career where Ryan served as defensive coordinator for the Raiders (2004-2008), Browns (2009-2010), Cowboys (2011-2012), and Saints (2013-2015). Ryan was the Bills' assistant head coach and defense in 2016 and last served as the inside linebackers coach for Washington (2019).

usa_today_17142653.0
News

Report: Ravens Part Ways With Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan

54 seconds ago
r935900_1296x729_16-9
News

Ravens Potential Draft Target: Cornerback 'Sauce' Gardner

16 hours ago
USATSI_17298983
News

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins

20 hours ago
GettyImages-1175592838-e1598227960881
News

Harbaugh: Ravens 'Very Diverse, Very Fair, Very Open' With Hiring Practices

Feb 3, 2022
IMG_4621
News

Macdonald Elated to Be Reunited With Harbaugh, Ravens

Feb 2, 2022
Dilfer
News

Ravens-Giants Among Worst Beats in Super Bowl Betting History

Feb 2, 2022
thtstdhs61d0biiklaaz
News

Ravens Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman Ready to 'Break Out'

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17478824
News

Ravens Top Offseason Needs

Feb 2, 2022