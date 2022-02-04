Report: Ravens Part Ways With Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan

Ryan was in Baltimore for just one season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rob Ryan has followed Don Martindale out the door for the Ravens.

Coach John Harbaugh parted ways with Ryan, the linebacker's coach, almost two weeks after he fired Martindale, the defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens hired Mike Macdonald from Michigan to be the new defensive coordinator and he wants to put his own stamp on the unit.

The Ravens defense ranked 25th for overall defense, its worst ranking since 1997, and were last against the pass.

Ryan spent just one year in Baltimore and has a high-level coaching pedigree. He could rejoin Martindale if he lands a new job with an NFL team.

Ryan has been around the NFL for most of his life. His father, Buddy Ryan, was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. The elder Ryan was also part of two Super Bowl champions — the Jets and Bears — as an assistant.

Brother Rex Ryan was a highly regarded defensive coordinator for the Ravens and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII against the Giants in Tampa, Fla.

Rob Ryan has also carved out a solid coaching career that has spanned more than two decades. He was part of Super Bowl championships with New England as a linebackers coach in 2002 and 2003.

The path to the Ravens follows a distinguished career where Ryan served as defensive coordinator for the Raiders (2004-2008), Browns (2009-2010), Cowboys (2011-2012), and Saints (2013-2015). Ryan was the Bills' assistant head coach and defense in 2016 and last served as the inside linebackers coach for Washington (2019).