Super Bowl Was Never Too Big for Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The moment was never too big for Ray Lewis.

The former Ravens linebacker won two Super Bowls over his 17-year career.

Lewis was named the game's MVP in the Ravens 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

He also had a solid game in Baltimore's 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, finishing with seven tackles. In the final postseason run, Lewis led the NFL with 51 tackles.

Lewis was fully prepared to play on the NFL's biggest stage.

"I always had a confident, nervous energy," Lewis told ESPN. "It was never like the game was too big or anxiety kicked in. It was never that for me, it was always in the moment, I was so in the moment.

"Rod Woodson used to tell me all the time, 'You got to calm down, sugar, you got to calm down.' Because I was just always ready for the moment. ... Let's get through all of these flags and fly cross and let's get the ball snapped. In all of my career, I would tell you this, I was always prepared to lead."

Lewis retired after leading the Ravens to that second Super Bowl victory.

He finished his career widely regarded as the greatest middle linebacker in NFL history. Lewis was a 13-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003.

Lewis was also an All-American at the University of Miami, where he played three seasons.