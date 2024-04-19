Raven Country

Tyler Linderbaum Addresses Ravens O-Line Concerns

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is locking down the offensive line, but who plays alongside him remains a mystery.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) takes the
Oct 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) takes the / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is preparing for his third NFL season with hopes of getting his team over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

However, the offensive line that Linderbaum leads will look different after the departures of John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses. The team will likely address those holes in next week's NFL Draft, but Linderbaum isn't concerned about the changes the team will make in the upcoming months.

"I'm going to be the same, it just comes with the position," Linderbaum said via the team's website. "You're going to have to be vocal, you're going to have to communicate with guys, so in terms of that, things haven't changed. Just be the guy that teammates can look towards, and they can have trust in me to get the job done."

Linderbaum is saying exactly what the Ravens would hope he'd say, and he's been one to back up his words with his play. Last season, Linderbaum became a Pro Bowler in his second season as the Ravens became the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Linderbaum's continuity on the offensive line could be a huge catalyst for the Ravens' success if he steps up like he has in the past.

