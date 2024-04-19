Raven Country

The Baltimore Ravens have a new defensive coordinator in Zach Orr for the 2024 NFL season.

Dec 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) drops back in / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is expected to be the key player for the defense next season, the first coordinated by Zach Orr.

Orr, 31, played three seasons for the Ravens from 2014-16, but retired from playing after a spine and neck injury. Since he stopped playing, Orr has worked his way up the coaching ranks as an assistant for the Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, earning the respect of Smith.

"I have the utmost respect for 'Z.O.' [defensive coordinator Zach Orr] and the way he runs things," Smith said via the team website. "He's a fiery guy, very intense, really matches my personality, but I think it matches the defensive personality as well as the organization, as being a Raven. I think what he embodies is exactly what you want in a coordinator.

Orr has been with the Ravens for the last decade (apart from a one-year stint with the Jaguars), which means he understands the philosophy John Harbaugh has in place. Hiring him to replace Mike Macdonald after he was hired to be the Seattle Seahawks head coach feels like an easy transition for Smith and the rest of the defense.

Orr, Smith and the rest of the defense will welcome a new batch of prospects in the coming weeks as the NFL Draft takes place from April 25-27.

