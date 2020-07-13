RedskinsReport
Reports: Washington to Announce Name to Change Monday

Chris Russell

What will become of the Washington NFL team that has been in complete turmoil? 

It's expected based on multiple reports that on Monday morning, July 13th, Dan Snyder will announce what just seven years ago he said would never happen. 

“We'll never change the name! It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps," Snyder told USA TODAY in 2013. 

Welll........that's why you never say never in this business. It wasn't believable then and it certainly isn't now. 

SBJ went on further to say "the new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending," according to the report by Ben Fischer. 

Apparently the 'thorough review" the organization promised was one heck of a quick review and many thought that their statement on July 3rd was a message to the public that a decision had already been made. 

That's the problem. To change the name is the only decision that should have been made this quickly. 

The new name - trademark issues pending aside - should have taken longer to thoroughly vet and make sure that the process was 100% clean. 

It's believe that Dan Snyder does not own the trademarks to Washington Warriors, a name some will have an issue with, as of Sunday afternoon. 

Snyder once did own the trademark. Clearly that has been a name he has been intrigued by but could it be something else? 

The answer to that is yes, but it is unlikely.

To move at this pace strongly signifies that Snyder had a plan all along and had investigated the process, perhaps with the help of the NFL, before everything got serious. 

Maybe he didn't have substantial talks with the NFL until a few weeks ago, but it appears that some thought was given to this issue beforehand. 

It's still hard to fathom that the team is not rushing and while they will be given the benefit of doubt, their track record suggests strongly that something will turn out horribly wrong. 

Maybe they'll surprise me and you and hit one out of the park? It would be nice but don't count on it. 

