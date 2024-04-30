Where Experts Ranked New Orleans Saints Fifth-Round NFL Draft Selection Spencer Rattler
Taking mid-round and late-round swings at quarterbacks could go a long way for an NFL franchise. If a team manages to land a starter while on a rookie quarterback contract, there are funds that can be allocated to bolstering the roster around their passer. The New Orleans Saints took another swing at a young signal caller for the second year in a row and this time, the value is impressive. Their Day 3 selection of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is getting a lot of praise.
Landing a potential future starter on a rookie deal is one thing, getting one that would be on a fifth-round pay scale is even better. There is a lot of confidence in Rattler to transition to the NFL and fit into a wide zone, Shanahan-style system. While the Saints' approach to that system will have its nuances and differences, there are higher expectations of what Rattler can be after a couple of years than has been typically seen around rookie passers in New Orleans.
Even before the draft, several NFL Draft experts saw Rattler as a top-100 prospect, many even had him in their top-75. Here are some of the most notable draft analysts' pre-draft rankings of Rattler, giving an idea of what kind of value New Orleans got in selecting him at No. 150 overall.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic - No. 72 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 7
Mel Kiper, ESPN - No. 99 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 7
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL - No. 92 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 7
Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports - No. 50 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 5
Pro Football Focus - No. 77 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 7
Thor Nystrom, Fantasy Pros - No. 79 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 6
The Draft Network - No 47 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 7
Danny Kelly, The Ringer - No. 71 overall prospect | Quarterback No. 7
Using the above rankings, Rattler averages out as the No. 73 overall prospect. He also lands between being the No. 6 and No. 7 ranked quarterback. He was the seventh passer off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, the first one to be selected after an unprecedented six went in the first 12 picks.
Considering New Orleans picked a prospect ranked this highly to so many experts as their No. 150 overall selection, the value is clear. Rattler lasted about twice as long as many expected he would and his long wait ended with the Saints. With their third pick of the draft, the Saints got excellent value. That which is also boosted by the positional value that comes with the South Carolina signal caller.