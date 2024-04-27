Saints News Network

Saints Use First Pick On NFL Draft Day Three On South Carolina Quarterback

The Saints have added to their quarterback room by taking South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.

John Hendrix

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (QB10) during the
The Saints have added another quarterback to their roster. New Orleans used their 150th overall pick to take South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.

QUICK THOUGHTS: New Orleans technically has six quarterbacks on their roster now. After signing Kellen Mond and Nathan Peterson in the offseason and factoring in Taysom Hill, it's a crowded spot. Spencer Rattler won't be a starter any time soon, but he has the potential to become a solid presence, perhaps Gardner Minshew upside. Some things hurt his stock in the draft process, but it's fascinating that the Saints would go this direction. Jake Haener is the favorite to be the backup to Derek Carr, as of right now.

Four-year starter who took more starting snaps at South Carolina than he did at Oklahoma. Rattler will still flash glimpses of what he showed in his 2020 season as a Sooner but fails to consistently sustain the type of play that NFL teams look for. He lacks desired height for a pocket passer and doesn't have enough arm strength to beat greedy NFL cover men. He was better than some of his 2023 numbers might indicate, as poor pass-blocking and drop-prone receivers often put him in bad spots. He can scramble and extend plays, but he's not a dynamic runner and needs optimal protection and separation in order to work in rhythm. He needs an offense that can shrink the field so he can operate quickly and find his rhythm. He has the know-how but might not have the tape or traits to inspire confidence in projecting anything more than a QB2/3.

Remaining Saints Picks

  • Round 5, 170th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 5, 175th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 6, 199th Overall (via PHI)
  • Round 7, 239th Overall (via DEN)

John Hendrix

