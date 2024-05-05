Louisiana-Native, "Football Junkie" Says New Orleans Saints Were Top Of His List For UDFA Landing Spots
Many that are born in the state of Louisiana dream of eventually playing football for the New Orleans Saints. Only few get to live that dream out, however. Jacob Kibodi, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun running back is one of those few.
Born in Baton Rouge, Lou., Kibodi started his collegiate playing career with Texas A&M where he was deployed as a wide receiver. He would eventually transfer to Louisiana where he again played receiver before transitioning to running back, which the 6-foot, 218 pound back said was natural for him.
"Because I went to small private school," Kibodi said. "At a small private school you play all positions. I've been doing it my whole life. So it was a natural and smooth transition."
For someone who transitioned from wideout to running back, Kidobi's collegiate numbers do not have much to show for it. He had only 12 receptions over his games with the Ragin' Cajuns. But that had more to do with the scheme the team ran than anything. Louisiana passers targeted running back on just 26 targets in 2023. 13 of those targets went to Kibodi who converted them for 9 catches, 79 receiving yards and a touchdown grab.
"Just because of the system (at UL-Lafayette), I didn't get to showcase that," Kibodi said. "But when Iw as at (Texas) A&M, I played receiver and my first year here I played receiver as well. So, I'm definitely looking to show that."
Kibodi grew up a Saints fan and thus is very familiar with the pass-catcher role out of the backfield. With players like Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles and now Alvin Kamara showing what running backs can do in the receiving game, the Baton Rouge native is acutely aware of the opportunity ahead of him.
The running back loves football. "It might be unhealthy, man," Kibodi laughed when asked to define an earlier comment in which he refered to himself as a "football junkie". "I live it. I breathe it. I wake up watching it. I go to sleep watching it. That is my life. This is what I love to do."
Not every undrafted free agent pans out. But those that do always check the "love of the game" box. Kibodi embodies exactly that.