Predicting The New Orleans Saints Record Through The First Four Games Of The Season
Our lead reporter, John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, has just unveiled the thrilling schedule for the New Orleans Saints' 2024-25 regular season. The first four weeks are set to be a riveting challenge for the team, as they will face off against pair of NFC East foes and two hated NFC South rivals.
WEEK 1: PANTHERS VS. SAINTS
In Week 1, the Saints will host Carolina to take on the new-look Panthers under rookie head coach Dave Canales. The Panthers, who are looking to bounce back from a 2-15 start to Bryce Younge's NFL career, have made significant changes. They've added first-round draft choice wide receiver Xavier Legette (South Carolina) and Texas running back Jonathan Brooks to their offensive arsenal. Defensively, they've signed Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year, $20M contract to challenge Saints QB Derek Carr. Despite these changes, we project the Saints to secure their first win of the season, giving the Who Dat Nation a reason to cheer.
Week 1: Saints open the season with a solid second-half performance, 1-0
WEEK 2: SAINTS VS. COWBOYS
New Orleans will take its first trip back to "Jerry's World" since their 13-10 defeat in the 2018 season. The Week 2 action will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Big D. The Saints will be going against a stubborn defense with Micah Parsons leading the way, which will be daunting but winnable.
Dak Prescott is in his final contract year and will be under the microscope the entire season. Will Klint Kubiak's offense match the firepower of Dallas, who averaged 29.9 points in 2023-24? The contests between have been contentious between the two, leaving New Orleans with a 2-3 record over the previous five meetings.
Week 2 Prediction: Saints squeak out a win, 2-0
WEEK 3: EAGLES VS. SAINTS
One of the best teams in the NFL will fly into the Big Easy for a Week 3 showdown with another NFC East squad. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hope to spread their wings to cruise over New Orleans at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 22. This game could be a crucial one for both teams, as a win could significantly boost their standings in the NFC. For New Orleans, it will be an excellent time for Derek Carr to debunk any speculation he cannot deliver against elite competition.
The Saints are 3-2 in the last five games versus the Eagles. However, this one may get away from Dennis Allen's team late. Nevertheless, it could become a great setup for a postseason rematch!
Week 3 Prediction: Saints fall in the fourth, 2-1
WEEK 4: SAINTS VS. FALCONS
Records won't matter in this NFC South family feud. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the teams and their fanbases literally despise one another. It will fight to the bitter end inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Saints assistant general manager Terry Fontenot has been rebuilding the Falcons this offseason by hiring head coach Raheem Morris and signing their franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins.
However, would bolstering its defensive unit with five new draft picks and adding key signees like Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney, and DT Kentavius Street be enough to keep the Saints from winning in Week 4? We shall see.
The key to the game will be the teams' defensive strategies, with the Saints likely to focus on containing Kirk Cousins and the Falcons' offense, while the Falcons may try to exploit the Saints' offensive line weaknesses. Still, the advantage slightly tilts in favor of the black and gold, who have a 4-1 record in the last five.
Week 4 Prediction: Saints prevail, 3-1