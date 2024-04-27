Top Remaining Offensive Prospects In Day 3 Of NFL Draft For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints opened Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga with the 14th overall choice. In Round 2, the Saints traded up to grab Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st overall selection. Now entering Day 3, New Orleans currently has no picks in the sixth round, three choices in the fifth, one in the sixth, and one in the seventh.
New Orleans has struck gold with a lot of players in the late rounds of the draft, especially on offense. A.T. Perry, Carl Nicks, Jermon Bushrod, Jahri Evans, Zach Strief, and Marques Colston are some of the top examples. Talents like Pierre Thomas, Deonte Harris, Rashid Shaheed, and others have also made big impacts as undrafted players.
Here are some of the players to watch on the offensive side of the ball as we roll into the final day of the NFL Draft.
RUNNING BACK
• Will Shipley, Clemson
• Dillon Johnson, Washington
• Jalen Wright, Tennessee
• Carson Steele, UCLA
• Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
• Tyrone Tracy, Purdue
• Jase McClellan, Alabama
• Kendall Milton, Georgia
• Cody Schrader, Missouri
• Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi
• Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
This isn't a need for the Saints. They have a talented backfield trio of Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Jamaal Williams. However, New Orleans has had terrific luck with overlooked running backs before. It wouldn't be surprising at all if the Saints grabbed another back, either with a late pick or as an undrafted signing.
Johnson and Shipley were highly productive backs that bring a lot of versatility. Laube and Tracy are terrific receivers. Milton and Gore are effective inside runners. Wright and McClellan have the burst to be more productive pros in an outside zone-blocking scheme.
WIDE RECEIVER
Similar to at running back, the Saints have had even better success with late round picks or undrafted players at wideout. Colston, Perry, Lance Moore, Shaheed, and Harris are the top examples.
Franklin and Walker are vertical threats that were expected to be Day 2 picks. Jackson and Thrash are smaller slot specialists with big-play ability. Johnson, Wilson, and Rice are bigger wideouts that could be possession targets. Coker and Cephus are potential small-school gems that the Saints are famous for developing into productive players.
TIGHT END
• Cade Stover, Ohio State
• Theo Johnson, Penn State
• Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
• Jaheim Bell, Florida State
• Erick All, Iowa
• Jared Wiley, TCU
• McCallen Castles, Tennessee
• Dallin Hooker, Colorado State
New Orleans has put little emphasis on the tight end spot in recent years. However, that could change under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Juwan Johnson, a converted wideout, is expected to have a productive year. The Saints would benefit from adding another pass catcher at the position with in-line blocking ability.
Cade Stover is relatively inexperienced, but brings an intriguing all-around skill set. Theo Johnson, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jaheim Bell, Erick All, and Dallin Hooker are bulked-up receivers who could be absolute steals if they develop as blockers. Jared Wiley and McCallan Castles are bigger players that could be skilled pass catchers coming off the line.
GUARD
• Javion Cohen, Miami (Fl)
• LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
• Javon Foster (OT), Missouri
• Christian Mahogany, Boston College
• Dylan McMahon, N.C. State
• Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
• Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
With the retirement of James Hurst, this is a legitimate need for the Saints. Perhaps they'll get development from Nick Saldiveri, a rookie fourth-round pick last year. It's also possible that the team re-signs Andrus Peat, Trai Turner, or adds another free agent such as G Dalton Risner.
Cohen, Foster, Henderson, Mahogany, and McMahon were considered potential Day 2 picks coming into the draft. If the Saints pull off a trade to get into the fourth round, it will likely be to pick up one of these offensive linemen.
QUARTERBACK
• Michael Pratt, Tulane
• Jordan Travis, Florida State
• Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
• Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
• Joe Milton, Tennessee
• Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
• Devin Leary, Kentucky
The Kubiak/Shanahan offense is a quarterback-friendly system that has had success with late-round picks or cast-offs at the position. Brock Purdy is the most famous example. Kirk Cousins, Jake Plummer, and Matt Schaub are others who have had great success in this system.
Don't be surprised at all if the Saints take a late pick at quarterback if Kubiak sees one that fits what he wants to do. Pratt and Rattler will be off the board early in the fourth. A.T. Perry used to be Hartman's primary weapon at Wake Forest. Milton has a huge arm and underrated athleticism. Travis will need a redshirt year as he recovers from a major injury, but has some exciting developmental traits. Tagovailoa could also be a sneaky developmental project.
