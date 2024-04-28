Grading The New Orleans Saints Day 3 NFL Draft Selections
The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft with five picks between rounds five and seven.
When a team gets into Day 3, especially the fifth round or later, they do not draft for need or with the expectation of picking up an immediate starter. Instead, teams take either the ''best player on their board'' philosophy, or select players specifically for their fits in their offensive or defensive schemes.
With that said, here's my grade on each of the Saints Day 3 draft choices.
Round 5 - #150 Overall
Spencer Rattler, QB - South Carolina
After going three rounds and 109 selections without making a pick, the Saints finally got back into the draft in the fifth round. With that chance, they took productive Gamecocks QB Rattler.
No Saints fans, this pick was Not made as a potential replacement, heir apparent, or even competition for Derek Carr. However, it will be immediate competition for Jake Haener to earn a roster spot. When teams draft a quarterback in the later rounds, it is simply because they see a player with specific traits that they like for their system and developmental skills.
In Rattler, the Saints get a player with swagger and plenty of collegiate production. More importantly, they're getting a player who a lot of arm talent and very good mechanics from the pocket. He's also shown noticeable improvement with his footwork to help him maximize accuracy.
Rattler was most definitely hand-picked by new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whose system has turned out more than a few good seasons from quarterbacks who were late-round picks, overlooked in general, or cast-offs from other teams.
Time will tell if Rattler is even close to other late-round QB gems like Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Kirk Cousins, or of course Tom Brady. But you have to like the additional competition in the quarterback room.
Draft Grade = B
Round 5 - #170 Overall
Bub Means, WR - Pitt
A former Louisiana Tech product, Means led a bad Pitt Panthers offense with 721 receiving yards and six scores in 2023, while catching 41 passes. It was by far his best season that included two previous transfers.
Means has good speed to make him a vertical weapon and breakaway threat after short catches. He also has elite leaping ability and excels in contested catch situations. It's a good thing, because he has nearly zero route precision to get separation.
It is hard to love this pick because there were far more accomplished route runners like Jha'Quan Jackson (Tulane), Malik Washington (Virginia), Tahj Washington (USC), and Cornelius Johnson (Michigan) still on the board.
On the other hand, it's hard to criticize the Saints for their ability to select late-round or undrafted wideouts. This is a franchise that struck gold with Lance Moore, Marques Colston, Deonte Harris, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry. Bub Means has developmental traits that could be useful in this offense with better route refinement.
Draft Grade = C
Round 5 - #175 Overall
Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas
Ford was a tremendously productive defender for the Longhorns in the last two seasons. Over that span he had 220 total tackles, including 108 solo stops, 21 for loss, and three sacks. He also added six interceptions and four fumbles forced.
With a prototype build at 6'2" and 240-Lbs., Ford could be a fit at either strongside, weakside, or even in the middle. He's a physical downhill defender against the run and possesses great ball skills in short zone duties.
Ford's general instincts have been questionable. If his awareness doesn't improve, his fit in an NFL defense would be limited. He also doesn't have the athleticism to be consistently effective in downfield coverage or wide zones.
As a sixth-round choice, Ford won't be expected to challenge for a starting role. However, he'll have a year to learn the defense in a situational role and has the physical upside to be an every down defender. You have to love the value here.
Draft Grade = A
Round 6 - # 199 Overall
Khristian Boyd, DT - Northern Iowa
Boyd is pure power, capable of locking down a nose tackle spot but with enough of a pass rush for 3-technique. He has a relatively compact frame and plays with great leverage to maximize his impressive strength. Commanding double-teams on most snaps, he still had the power to consistently push into backfields.
Setting a formidable base, Boyd is nearly immovable at the point of attack and clogs inside rushing lanes. He has surprising explosion at the snap, but maintains good upper body mechanics and technique throughout a rep. As a pass rusher, Boyd routinely collapses pockets and gets in the face of a quarterback.
Boyd simply overpowered blockers at Northern Iowa. He'll need to improve his lateral quickness and add counter moves at the next level. His ability to expand that part of his game will determine whether he can be a draft steal or a guy that barely hangs on to a roster spot, at best.
Again, love the value here. Even if Boyd can tie up multiple blockers, push them backwards, and clog running lanes, this is a huge win for New Orleans.
Draft Grade = A-
Round 7 - #239 Overall
Josiah Ezirim, OT - Eastern Kentucky
In an attacking Eastern Kentucky offense, Ezirim exhibited himself well in an up-tempo scheme and as a pass blocker. He also showed good drive and technique as a run blocker. Decent athleticism also gives him a bigger upside as a developmental blocker.
Still learning the position, Ezirim will likely have trouble against counter moves from experienced pass rushers. He'll certainly need to improve his lateral quickness and awareness for defensive packages. Each of those issues could improve with reps and coaching.
The Saints need all the offensive line help they can get, and Ezirim has the potential to play either tackle or guard. While he offers little special teams value, New Orleans has a solid history of developing late-round offensive linemen. Since 2006, Jahri Evans, Zach Strief, Jermon Bushrod, and Carl Nicks were all major contributors after arriving to the team in the fourth round or later.
Draft Grade = C+
Saints Draft Coverage (Video)
- Saints Make All Their Picks On Day 3, Earn Strong Draft Grade
- Saints Draft Recap, Day 2 - New Orleans Trades Up For Kool-Aid McKinstry
- Saints Draft Recap, Day 1 - Taliese Fuaga A Strong Fit
- Dennis Allen Post-Draft Press Conference, Day 1 - April 26, 2024
- What The Saints Are Getting With Taliese Fuaga, Insight From Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy
- Taliese Fuaga's First Saints Interview After Being Picked 14th Overall
- The Bayou Blitz - Live Draft Show
- Saints Draft Preview and Live Mock Draft
- Mickey Loomis Pre-Draft Press Conference
- In The Driver's Seat For A Saints Two-Round Mock
- What Positions Do The Saints Need To Prioritize In The Draft?
- How Should The Saints Approach The 2024 Draft?