Saints Keep Rolling On Day Three Of Draft, Select Pitt Wide Receiver

The Saints get a receiver in the fifth round, as they used their 170th selection on Pitt wide receiver Bub Means.

John Hendrix

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Means (0) catches a pass overCincinnati Bearcats safety
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Means (0) catches a pass overCincinnati Bearcats safety / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Saints continue to put in the work on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and made their second pick in the fifth round to take Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means at 170th overall.

QUICK THOUGHTS: For starters, wide receiver was a need for the Saints, and specifically a possession style type. Means is a 6-foot-1, 212-pound receiver who uses his frame to make contested catches. Dennis Allen has mentioned more than a few times that that's an area where New Orleans needed to get better, and Means gives them a possibility at the spot. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

KEY NEEDS: DT, OL, TE, DB

Draft Profile Notes (from Lance Zierlein)

Big receiver with build-up speed who should be a natural fit for teams employing a layers-based passing scheme. For his size, Means is surprisingly adept at slipping press and shows an ability to create separation on over routes and go routes once he hits top speed. He can win contested throws but gives too many away when he's not imposing his size on the coverage. Means could struggle with a route tree requiring him to gear up and down getting in and out of breaks. The production has been fairly average, but his ability to lengthen and widen out the field could make him a Day 3 pick with a shot to become an NFL backup.

Remaining Saints Picks

  • Round 5, 175th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 6, 199th Overall (via PHI)
  • Round 7, 239th Overall (via DEN)

2024 Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 1, 14th Overall - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  • Round 2, 41st Overall - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
  • Round 5, 150th Overall - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Saints Draft Coverage (Video)

