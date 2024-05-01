Can Bub Means Continue New Orleans Saints Fortune With Late-Round And Undrafted Receivers
Most expected the New Orleans Saints to address the wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Saints came into the offseason with a talented trio of wideouts in Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry. However, they had no other depth at depth at the position. Even with the free-agent additions of Cedrick Wilson and Equanimeous St. Brown, most thought the Saints would draft a receiver after the unceremonious split with Michael Thomas.
New Orleans did indeed select a wideout, but not until midway through Day 3 of the draft. That pick was former Louisiana Tech Bulldog and Pitt Panthers WR Jerrod ''Bub'' Means at the 35th choice in the fifth round and 170th overall selection.
Here's a closer look at what the newest New Orleans Saints wideout brings to the table.
Bub Means, WR - Pitt
Bub Means began his collegiate career at Tennessee but transferred after redshirting in 2019. After sitting out the 2020 campaign at Louisiana Tech, he'd catch 22 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2021 before transferring again.
This time, Means landed in Pittsburgh, where he'd pull in 27 passes for 401 yards and two scores in 2022. The following season, Means led the Panthers in receiving yardage (721) and touchdowns (6) while recording 41 receptions.
A stoutly built wideout at 6'1" and 212-Lbs., Means also has good straight-line speed. He accelerates fairly quickly into his route. His elite vertical leap allows him high-point throws against tight coverage and gives him a nice catch radius.
Mainly a vertical threat, Means has strong build-up speed to pull away down the field. He was also among the ACC leaders with 11 contested catches last season, using his body well to shield defenders and his tremendous leap to outreach them. After the catch, Means has the strength and speed to pick up extra yardage consistently.
It's a good thing Means has shown the ability to make contested catches because he's shown absolutely zero route precision or variation to get separation in his routes. He must also show much better awareness against zones and off-ball coverage. While Means has flashed the ability to slip press coverage, he hasn't shown the ability to consistently do it.
What The Saints May Have Seen In Means
Wideouts Jha'Quan Jackson, Jalen Coker, Cornelius Johnson, Josh Cephus, Malik Washington, Brenden Rice, and Tahj Washington were still on the board when New Orleans selected Means. However, it's impossible to argue with the success that the Saints have had with late-round or undrafted wideouts.
Lance Moore, Marques Colston, Deonte Harris, Juwan Johnson (now a TE), and Rashid Shaheed had tremendous success with New Orleans, with A.T. Perry looking poised to join that list. Even Brandon Coleman, Marquez Callaway, Austin Carr, Emmanuel Butler, Kirk Merritt, and Shaq Davis made some contributions after making the squad as undrafted rookies.
The obvious hope is that Bub Means develops as a route runner to add his name to this list. He will also need to contribute on special teams to help his cause. However, Means has intriguing contested catch skills, the size/speed combination, and certainly the deep threat ability to understand the pick for the Saints.