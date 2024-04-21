Three Safeties Who Could Be Steals In The Middle Rounds Of NFL Draft For New Orleans Saints
One need not talked about regarding the New Orleans Saints this offseason is at safety. The Saints released veteran S Marcus Maye, leaving a concerning lack of depth at the position. Johnathan Abram is experienced and serviceable in the tackle box, but a liability in coverage. Ugo Amadi had some nice moments in coverage last season, but has mostly been a special teamer throughout his career.
New Orleans appears set at starter, but there are some mild concerns here as well. Veteran Tyrann Mathieu can still expertly bait quarterbacks into mistakes. However, Mathieu has lost a step in slot coverage and is an inconsistent open field tackler. Jordan Howden had some encouraging moments as a rookie last season, but the fifth-round pick is still relatively unproven.
The Saints will not draft a safety in the first round, nor are there any players in this year's class worthy of such a high pick. Don't be surprised if New Orleans does address the position as early as Day 2 from a position that has some decent depth.
Here are three defensive backs that should be among the top safeties chosen in this year's draft.
Beau Brade, S - Maryland; 6'0" & 203-Lbs.
The University of Maryland kept Beau Brade in state after a standout career at River Hill High School. Covid cut Brade's 2020 freshman year short, but he flashed some playmaking ability in 2021 with a sack and two tackles for loss in six games as a reserve.
Earning a starting spot in 2022, Brade led the Terrapins in total tackles (85), solo stops (55), interceptions (2), and forced fumbles (2) while recording four tackles for loss and breaking up five passes.
Remaining productive last season, Brade again leading the Terps in solo tackles (48) and total stops (75) with four for loss while intercepting one pass, breaking up six others, and forcing a fumble.
Brade brings versatility as a defender who can play in the tackle box, a two-high safety alignment, or cover the slot. He's not a difference maker at the line of scrimmage but is capable and not passive against the run. He shows a nice burst to the ball, whether in run support or zone coverage.
Brade is even more aggressive in coverage. He'll challenge every throw in zone duties and is athletic enough to hold up well in man responsibilities. He has excellent ball skills, whether in man or zone. Very instinctive, Brade is able to diagnose and react to offensive alignments rapidly.
A lack of top-end speed limits Brade's range, especially as a single-high safety. He'll be at a disadvantage against taller tight ends and wideouts. His aggression can also work against him, causing missed assignments against play-action or double moves.
Beau Brade is a Day 2 talent projected to be a Day 3 selection. His height and lack of elite speed are minor hindrances, but are what will cause him to slip for teams focused on measurables. Don't be surprised if he earns significant time right away because of his versatility, coverage skills, and abilities in run support.
Calen Bullock, S - USC; 6'2" & 188-Lbs.
Calen Bullock was an immediate starter for USC as a freshman out of John Muir (CA) High School and had two interceptions with three passes broken up in 2021. He followed that up with five pass breakups and a team-high five interceptions the following year. In 2023, Bullock capped off his Trojans career with two interceptions, seven throws brown up, and a 1st Team All-Pac 12 selection.
Bullock is a rangy, ballhawking defensive back. He'll add playmaking ability as a deep safety or corner. He has elite ball-tracking ability, playing throws like a wide receiver. With tremendous instincts, he reads quarterbacks and anticipates passes like a seasoned Pro Bowler.
Whether in zone or at deep safety, Bullock's outstanding range can boost an entire defense. He possesses the fluidity, agility, and height to excel in cornerback duties, both outside and in the the slot. His natural magnetism to the ball allows him to make momentum-changing plays consistently.
Bullock has a slight build, which causes him to be overpowered when in press coverage against bigger tight ends and wideouts. Average recovery speed and lack of sudden burst may limit his ceiling as a man cornerback.
Bullock is an absolute liability in run support. He simply won't be used in the tackle box. His recognition for passing plays is excellent, but his awareness against the run has been abysmal. He's a solid one-on-one tackler in the open field, but is often very hesitant when coming up to engage screens and rushing plays.
If every play in the NFL was a pass, then Calen Bullock would be a high first-round choice. His range and playmaking ability on the back end, along with his versatility as a deep safety or corner, could potentially elevate an entire secondary.
Bullock's struggles against the run prevent him from having his name called on the first night. Some projections have him even dropping to early Day 3. It seems more realistic that Bullock will be selected somewhere between late in the second round or sometime in the third.
Tykee Smith, S - Georgia; 5'10" & 202-Lbs.
Tykee Smith transferred from West Virginia University to Georgia in 2021. After a couple years as a key reserve, he'd lead the Bulldogs defense in interceptions (4), tackles for loss (8.5), total tackles (70), and solo stops (46) last season.
Smith is an effective in-the-box safety with some coverage versatility. He shows excellent anticipation against the run with matching physicality. Playing with the mentality of a linebacker, Smith sniffs out the ball and aggressively sifts through traffic to make a play.
Smith has good awareness and ball skills in off-ball coverage. He sees the field well in zones or two-high safety alignments, with an impressive burst to the ball. His strength is often on display with his ability to separate receivers from a throw or when taking on blockers in run support.
Lacking ideal size and athleticism, Smith is limited in coverage. He lacks a fluid change of direction for consistent cornerback duties. He'll also be at a disadvantage against taller pass catchers on contested throws. As a tackler, he's much more efficient in traffic or at the line of scrimmage and can struggle taking down a ball carrier in space.
Tykee Smith carries the pedigree of a productive Georgia defender, which may cause a team to snatch him up as early as the third round. More realistically, he'll likely be an early to mid-day selection in Day 3.
Smith and Beau Brade could be immediate contributors for a team that uses him close to the line of scrimmage and as a zone defender. If looking for a more rangy playmaker in coverage, it's more likely that teams target Calen Bullock or safeties like Jaden Hicks (Washington State), Tyler Nubin (Minnesota), or Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech).
The New Orleans Saints could certainly benefit from another coverage playmaker to join, or succeed, Tyrann Mathieu. However, an in-the-box or zone enforcer would also allow Mathieu to roam the field in deep support.