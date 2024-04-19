Is Linebacker A Pressing Draft Need For The Saints?
We're less than a week away from all of the NFL Draft hysteria. Next Thursday will be quite the spectacle, and at this point, it feels like we know what the Saints will do with their 14th overall pick. However, the real truth is that no one knows except the key players in the draft room. It always depends on how the board falls and who goes where, and if they can't wait for their guy to fall, they'll go up and get him. All of it remains to be seen.
We're back with another installment of our draft position breakdowns. After looking at the defensive line, we're on to the linebacker group to assess whether or not the Saints should look at drafting. Here's how things look for New Orleans.
Previous Entries: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Edge Rusher | Defensive Tackle
Current Depth Chart: Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Willie Gay Jr., Khaleke Hudson, D'Marco Jackson, Nephi Sewell, Monty Rice, Anfernee Orji
Saints Draft Prospect Outlook - Linebacker
- Day 1 Options: Payton Wilson (NC State)
- Day 2 Options: Edgerrin Cooper (TAMU), Trevin Wallace (Kentucky), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson), Junior Colson (Michigan), Cedric Gray (UNC)
- Day 3 Options: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Curtis Jacobs (Penn State), Tyonn Hopper (Mizzou), Jaylan Ford (Texas), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State), Jordan Magee (Temple), Nathaniel Washington (Mississippi State), Marist Liufau (Notre Dame), Jackson Sirmon (Cal), J.D. Bertrand (Notre Dame), Tyrice Knight (UTEP), Donovan Manuel (Florida International), Steele Chambers (Ohio State)
- UDFAs: Tatum Bethune (Florida State), Aaron Casey (Indiana), Jontrey Hunter (Georgia State), Maema Njongmeta (Wisconsin), Winston Reid (Weber State), Devan Hebron (Morgan State), Lawrence Richardson (Morgan State), Isaiah Major (Florida A&M), Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)
THE CASE FOR DRAFTING
The main driver for drafting a player centers around finding a Demario Davis replacement. I don't see it. Davis ranked No. 51 on Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players from last season, being one of four linebackers that recorded at least a 70.0 in every facet of play. The high level play is there, and the big reason why is because of how Davis takes care of himself. This could be the year Davis drops off, but then again it might not be. I'd take the latter.
This isn't a really strong linebacker class at all. The top guy is arguably Payton Wilson, but he's likely going to be the lone selection on the first night. Edgerrin Cooper could be in that conversation, but figures to be one of the top picks of Day 2. The middle rounds could offer something, but again, the Saints don't have a 3rd or 4th Round pick right now. They could absolutely add to the room in the 5th Round, and that feels like the spot to add to the room.
What's intriguing to me is if the new kickoff rule changes anything from a scouting perspective. Perhaps Darren Rizzi wants faster linebackers for the return team. Maybe it's better cover guys that have the athleticism from the spot. Then there's also finding a player like Zack Baun to help rush off the edge. That could be a subtle need to look for, but for the most part it does feel like New Orleans is set and won't look until Day 3.
THE CASE FOR NOT DRAFTING
The Saints had two really nice pickups in free agency, with the main one being Willie Gay Jr. He'll be competing for a starting role, and the two-time Super Bowl Champion will bring a ton of energy to the field and beyond. The addition of Khaleke Hudson feels a bit underrated, but he'll help be a key piece of depth and be a staple on special teams at the very minimum.
D'Marco Jackson could see more of a leap this season, and with Nephi Sewell coming off ACL surgery, it's also an opportunity for players like Monty Rice and Anfernee Orji. The Saints obviously know what they have in Demario Davis, and they have at least two more years with him after a reworked contract. Pete Werner looks to rebound after a bouncy campaign.
All in all, this is a pretty good group on paper, especially after the additions. New Orleans is going to add to the room in some form or fashion, and you can't rule out players like Ty Summers returning to the mix. It does feel like a position where they can continue to get younger at, and no matter who is out there, linebackers coach Michael Hodges gets the best from the group. He's received some outside interest, and another good showing might just open the door for him to leave. The linebacker spot is one of the better areas on the Saints roster going into 2024.