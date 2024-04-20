Revealing The Top Offensive Tackle Prospects For Day 2 Of The NFL Draft For The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are expected to address a major need at offensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, what if they (inexplicably) go another direction in the first round? It also wouldn't be surprising if the Saints double-dipped at the position with a Day 2 selection.
Notre Dame OT Joe Alt is projected to be the first lineman off the board as a top-10 selection. Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), and Troy Fautanu (Washington) are consensus first-round picks as well. There's a strong possibility that all will be off the board by the time New Orleans selects at number 14.
If so, Amarius Mims (Georgia), JC Latham (Alabama), and Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma) are other first round possibilities. All three players are projected to be gone no later than early in the second round. Unlike most years, there is yet another tier of tackles that have the ability to make an NFL impact and will likely be selected in Day 2.
Jordan Morgan, OT - Arizona; 6'5" & 311-Lbs.
A three-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats, Jordan Morgan is coming off a 1st Team All-Pac 12 selection in 2023. He possesses a nice blend of athletic traits on a dense frame. Morgan's long upper body should allow him to add more bulk without sacrificing agility.
An impressive pass protector, Morgan slides extremely well to meet athletic rushers or react in blitz pickups. He plays with excellent pad level and flexibility and mirrors counter moves with precision. He'll maintain power through his reps and has the athleticism to pull as lead blocker or to the second level of a defense for the running game.
Morgan needs to be more decisive and consistent as a run blocker. He can fire off too upright on running plays, sacrificing both leverage and balance. He doesn't maintain power when fully extended and must improve his technique when on the move with pulls, screens, or at the second level.
Jordan Morgan is expected to be selected in the second round. His pass blocking ability reflects that of a first-round talent, but there will be some early lumps until he improves both strength and technique as a run blocker.
Patrick Paul, OT - Houston; 6'7" & 331-Lbs.
A three-time 1st Team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Patrick Paul brings experience and ideal measurables into the draft. He's one of the most advanced pass blockers in this draft with excellent athletic ability for his size.
Paul has the length, reach, and agility to shut down speed rushers around the edge. He has good awareness and foot speed to react to inside rushes or double-teams. Setting a good base, Paul can maintain his power while fully extended.
Despite his experience, Paul's overall technique is still a bit raw and inconsistent. He'll definitely need to improve his core strength, especially for the running game. Paul can be too upright as a run blocker, causing him to lose leverage and power. His hand placement will need to improve; defenders have been able to shed him far too easily.
Patrick Paul has first-round pass blocking skills. However, his lack of core strength and consistency as a run blocker will cause him to drop to the second day, perhaps even into round three.
Kingsley Suamataia, OT - BYU; 6'5" & 326-Lbs.
Kingsley Suamataia transferred from Oregon after playing sparingly at left tackle in 2021. He'd start at right tackle for BYU the following year before earning 2nd Team All-Big 12 honors at left tackle for the Cougars last season. He brings that rare starting experience on both sides into the draft, along with being a thickly built athlete with adequate length.
Suamataia has good enough agility to pull as a lead blocker or get to the second level cleanly. He slides well enough in the tackle box to mirror athletic rushers. He's strong enough to stalemate bull rushers and get push for the rushing attack, with exciting upside as a run blocker.
When initially beaten, Suamataia shows poor recovery quickness and technique. He's a bit slow in reacting to inside twists or blitzes and can overextend on the edge against counter moves, allowing him to get beaten on the outside shoulder. He'll need to improve his hand placement and pad level to sustain blocks better for the running game.
Kingsley Suamataia has been a little forgotten in the tackle conversation in this draft. However, his starting experience on either side, pass blocking ability, and upside as a run blocker will cause him to get his name called on the second night. Perhaps even before some of the more highly touted players at his position.
Roger Rosengarten, OT - Washington; 6'5" & 308-Lbs.
Roger Rosengarten protected the blind side of left-handed QB Michael Penix at right tackle for the Washington Huskies over the last seasons. He combines terrific instincts with a nasty demeanor and very physical style of play.
Rosengarten excels in a zone blocking system and sets a ''go-to'' area for the running game. He'll maintain power and tenacity from snap to whistle while recognizing complex rush schemes and adjusting quickly. He also has decent foot agility to stay balanced against athletic edge defenders.
A lousy performance against Michigan in the National Championship game did not help Rosengarten's draft stock in a stacked class. That contest highlighted the fact that he doesn't have either top-tier athleticism or power and must continue to improve technique to consistently win reps.
Rosengarten needs a more consistent anchor and better pad level to maximize his strength. He can also be overly aggressive and get frozen by a quick counter or make him appear to whiff on targets in space.
Projections for Roger Rosengarten have been wildly erratic. Some analysts have him as a late round one or early round two choice. The reality is that his physical limitations and the depth of this position drops him to a mid or late Day 2 selection.
Rosengarten doesn't have nearly the upside of the other tackles in this class. However, he has a higher floor than most of his draft mates. Rosengarten should, at the very least, be an adequate and dependable starter in an impressive draft class that has potentially 8-18-10 players that will start early in their NFL careers.