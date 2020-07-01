Saints News Network
Saints Countdown to NFL Kickoff 2020: #74 Jermon Bushrod

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints are 74 days away from their Week 1 clash with Tampa Bay. Here is a look at the greatest player in Saints history to wear #74: OT Jermon Bushrod.

Jermon Bushrod, 35, spent seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints in two stints, 2007-2012, and 2018. The 2007 NFL Draft 4th round selection appeared in only three games in his first two seasons in the league, serving as a backup to starting LT Jammal Brown. In 2009, an injury to Brown made Bushrod the Saints starting LT. Playing on the last year of his rookie deal, Bushrod helped led the Saints to a Super Bowl XLIV victory defeating the Colts, 31-17.

After the 2009 Super Bowl title, Bushrod signed a one-year deal to return to the Saints in 2010. A year later, the starting LT inked a two-year agreement keeping him in the Black and Gold through the 2012 season. 

The best years of the Towson Alumni's career came in 2011 and 2012 with New Orleans. Bushrod was named to the Pro-Bowl in both '11 and '12.  These were the only two Pro-Bowl teams he made in his NFL career.  In 2011, a record-setting year for the Saints offense, Bushrod was a cornerstone leading NFL OL in snaps played with 1,152.

Bushrod left New Orleans in 2013 signing a five-year contract with the Chicago Bears.   Following stints with both the Bears and Dolphins, Bushrod returned to New Orleans for the 2018 NFL season, starting five games.  In December of 2018, his Saints teammates voted Bushrod the Saints' 2018 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who has persevered through adversity.  The 12-year NFL veteran and his wife Jessica, lost their daughter Jordyn days after she was born in October 2018. 

In 2019, after the Saints' final preseason game, the veteran tackle announced his retirement from the NFL. Bushrod played 12 NFL Seasons playing in 145 games and starting 128, including 68 in New Orleans.

