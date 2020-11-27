Saints vs. Broncos: 3 Things to Watch in Week 12

Three things to watch in the New Orleans Saints Week 12 matchup at Mile High against the Denver Broncos.

The New Orleans Saints (8-2) are coming off of their seventh consecutive victory and head to Mile High Stadium to face the Denver Broncos (4-6) in Week 12. Led by the play of the league's best defense over the last three weeks, the Saints seek insurance on their NFC South lead while inching closer to a first-round playoff BYE. Among the multitude of storylines, here are three things to watch in Week 12 for the New Orleans Saints.

What Does Taysom Hill Do For an Encore?

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Time officially started last week for the New Orleans Saints as QB Taysom Hill earned his first NFL start as the team's field general. Hill accounted for 284 scrimmage yards on Sunday, scoring two rushing TDs en route to a 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The 4th-year player from BYU was the buzz around NFL headlines Monday and finds himself leading the NFL's hottest team into battle until Drew Brees returns from his rib injury. So what will Taysom do for an encore?

Hill and the Saints face the NFL's 20th ranked defense and a group giving up 120+ yards per game on the ground. Along with the Bayou Backfield, Hill's ability to hit the hole quick and evade tackles should work well against Denver. Expect Hill to use his legs more in his second start but produce the same result...a win.

The Saints Surging Defense vs. A Young QB

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans' defense has come to play the past three weeks, surrendering 8.3 points per game and just one TD over their last 12 quarters of football. A week ago, coming off a stellar performance that included 8 sacks and 2 INTs, the Saints seek a similar outing against Denver's young QB Drew Lock.

Denver's offense ranks near the bottom third of the league and is averaging just under 20 points per game over the last three weeks. Lock has thrown for 300 yards only once this season and faces a ferocious New Orleans pass rush and lockdown corners on Sunday.

Dennis Allen's group should have opportunities to be more than opportunistic against Lock, who has thrown 11 INTs in 8 games and 5 INTs in the last two games. New Orleans' defense is locked in, back to health, and should feel sky-high in Mile High this weekend.

Can Kamara Crack 100+ Scrimmage Yards for the 1st Time in 3 Games?

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his extraordinary 2020 campaign, Saints RB Alvin Kamara finds himself amid a three-game drought where he has failed to eclipse 100+ scrimmage yards. In New Orleans' last outing against Atlanta, Kamara posted a season-low snap percentage (48%) and did not record a reception in a game for the first time in his NFL career.

Kamara has found other ways to impact the game scoring 5 total TDs over the last 3 weeks, including a hat-trick against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Against Denver, in Mile High Stadium, the high altitude can alter the passing attack, especially for an inexperienced QB.

With clear blue skies and 42-degree weather Sunday afternoon, the Black and Gold can lean on Kamara to provide a spark against the NFL's 19th ranked rush defense and return to 100+ scrimmage yards for the 7th time in 2020.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.