5 things we've already learned from Saints training camp

We're just a few days into New Orleans Saints training camp, and there's already so much to talk about that we've seen. While it's looked completely different than before, it's still been able to deliver some nice gems and action. Here's just a few things we've already learned from the early stages of practice.

1. It feels great seeing some football back

Just seeing football highlights and reports daily have been outstanding. It's a welcomed distraction with everything going on. If you haven't checked out some of the training camp action, be sure to go to Saints News Network on Facebook to see some daily highlights, which all video from the week was courtesy of FOX 8's Edwin Goode. Talking Saints on a daily basis again has been tremendous for everyone. It's just unfortunate that fans won't likely be able to attend the team's first four games this season.

2. The defense is looking good

Four straight practices went in favor of the defense, and the good news is it's not fool's gold like those days in 2014 and 2015. Players coming off injury like Marcus Davenport, Alex Anzalone, and Sheldon Rankins have been praised by the coaching staff. Seeing the defense starting strong out of the gate is always a good sign, especially with some new faces. In particular, something Demario Davis said about Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday is what echoes this.

"It's been great having his leadership and his experience on the field," Davis said.

"You can just already tell just from some of the conversations we're able to have, after plays, about what we saw and (being) able to see the things the same way. So when you got guys that have experience, it doesn't matter whether they've come from other teams, they've seen so many of the same set, same formation, same type of plays, and know how to look the game from a format standpoint, or you know, looking at you know, some of the different formations, tendencies, concepts and just having an understanding of it that you can kind of have conversations, that you can't necessarily have with young guys right off the bat."

3. Having quality depth is underrated

Andrus Peat is one of the unfortunate injuries that have been reported out of camp, as he's dealing with a broken thumb. He came in visibly weighing less, and has another setback on his hands. While he should be ready for Week 1 of the season, it's good to know the Saints still have some real solid backup plans. Nick Easton has stepped in to run with the first team, and having good options like him on the final roster will be imperative this season. The offense hasn't completely found their groove yet, but it's only a matter of time.

4. Jameis Winston really is a free agency steal

Jameis Winston slimmed down a good bit in the offseason thanks to a vegan diet and helped his vision out by getting LASIK. He took a minimal deal to come learn from the Saints quarterback room, and it's been all pleasant thus far. Sean Payton has been pleased with Winston's progress, saying that he's picking up the Saints offense quickly and loves his attitude and work ethic. He's made some real pretty throws in camp, and if he can continue progressing, then it certainly makes the future interesting.

5. Rookies and veterans providing intrigue

Another punter on the roster seemed absurd when you have Thomas Morstead on the roster, but Blake Gillikin is one of the many players the Saints have found that have impressed early on. When you think about what someone like Gillikin can bring to the table as a punter and kicker and the potential threat of COVID-19, it doesn't sound far-fetched to see someone like him land on the practice squad to be called up in a pinch. He's definitely not the only rookie who's been impressive early, but one of the many in addition to the team's draft class worth calling out.

Meanwhile, veterans like Ty Montgomery and Bennie Fowler have stepped up to the plate. It's not uncommon to see this happen, and they aren't the only ones worth calling out, but when you start hearing from players like Fowler, you see how crazy things can come together for a team. On Wednesday, he revealed that he was with Emmanuel Sanders during the June workout with Drew Brees, and what he said during his interview about that experience was impressive.

"I just wanted an opportunity to get in front of Drew (Brees)," Fowler said.

"Emmanuel (Sanders) invited me so I decided to go out there and a couple rounds in he asked me if I was on a team and I was like, 'No, I'm not on a team right now because of COVID. I haven't had a chance to work out with anybody or travel to any teams.' And he was like, 'I'm going to call our guys right after this.' I was like, okay, we'll see. Then my agent maybe called me like a day or two later and said, 'hey, Drew really did call about you and whatever you did, you must have really impressed him.' To get in front of a Hall of Fame quarterback, even just to catch passes from him, if nothing came out of it, I learned a lot from him and I'm glad that it did come to this to where they reached out to me and signed me. They just said, 'once training camp starts, we'll bring you in for a workout.' And they just ended up signing me because Drew vouched for me so hard."

We'll be able to take in training camp for a while without any preseason action, but this next week may be impacted by two impending tropical systems headed for Louisiana.