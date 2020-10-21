The Bayou Blitz:  Jeff Duncan [Interview]

Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley spoke with longtime New Orleans Saints journalist and author Jeff Duncan in a candid interview on his new book "Payton and Brees: The Men Who Built the Greatest Offense in NFL History."

Duncan spoke about his years covering the New Orleans Saints and the historic run head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees have had together in the NFL.

Earlier on last Wednesday, Duncan wrote about how the Saints organization had grown frustrated with the antics of All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. After Thomas' altercation with second-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Duncan revealed the team decided to discipline their star player. Thomas was withheld from the Monday night game versus the Los Angeles Chargers and fined over $50K for the punch he threw at Gardner-Johnson.

Jeff told Bob and me the following on Thomas:

Well, Kyle I mean, Michael Thomas I'm sure anybody that follows the team closely, if you follow him on social media. You know like he's a complicated personality. I think that's a good way to describe him. And, what has made him such a great player is that competitive drive, that fiery personality. It's driven him to the top of the profession. I mean people forget he wasn't even a first-round draft pick. It's kind of amazing. And, I think he's always had a chip on his shoulder, a lot like Drew Brees wasn't a first-round draft pick. He used that as motivational fuel to get to where he's at in his career and I think those two are kindred spirits a lot of ways in that regard. Everything, but their personalities.

I wanted to get Jeff's opinion on Jameis Winston as Drew Brees' backup or to audition for next year if Brees decides to retire. Here's what Jeff shared with us:

You know, I don't know. I wish I had a better answer for you. I really do. I don't get a sense of either way, with Jameis Winston. I don't get a sense that they believe he could be the successor to Drew Brees, and don't get the sense that they're ready to move on from him either. I don't know if they've got enough of a body of work, to really make that kind of evaluation on him. So it's going to be interesting to see what happens if Drew were to say, "I'm retiring at the end of the season." Which I think is likely, but not 100% by any means. But, if he did move on. It would be an interesting situation to see if they would make Jameis Winston an offer. I do think it was interesting that the Saints did not make him the backup quarterback, they made Taysom Hill the backup quarterback. To me, that was noteworthy that he was not like in the Teddy Bridgewater role, and if Drew were to go down - knock on wood - for an extended period of time, I think Taysom Hill would be a backup quarterback to become the starting quarterback for the Saints right now. And, that's totally different than when, when Bridgewater was here. Right?

Notes from Duncan's book previews:

As the city was rebuilding following Hurricane Katrina, Sean Payton arrived in 2006 as a relative unknown, a first-time NFL head coach tasked with resurrecting a New Orleans Saints team that had just finished 3-13. Two months after Payton was hired, the Saints signed a free agent quarterback who was cast aside by the San Diego Chargers: Drew Brees. Together, these two underdogs joined forces and transformed the Saints from laughingstock to juggernaut. Payton's bold play-calling proved the perfect match for Brees, who threw a league-leading and franchise record 4,418 passing yards as the Saints advanced to the NFC championship game. Three seasons later, the Saints were Super Bowl champions. Payton and Brees is the definitive account of how this dynamic duo transformed a team, a city, and the game of football.

You can view more on the Jeff Duncan interview on our YouTube channel. Duncan gives us intriguing details about Sean Payton and Drew Brees in his book. You can purchase the book online at Amazon.com. Jeff has a virtual book event on November 12th at 6 PM CST.

