Bayou Blitz:  Saints Invade the Death Star (LIVE STREAM)

Kyle T. Mosley

Bayou Blitz hosts Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the Saints at Raiders Monday Night Football contest. Also, they recap the Saints defeating Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.

STREAMING LIVE AT 8 PM CST/9 PM EST

Saints Invade Death Star 2

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 8 PM CST/9 PM EST

How: Streaming Live on Facebook, Periscope, and Saints News Network (www.si.com/nfl/saints/)

Guest Chat: If you want to join the broadcast on-air, request a live chat, or comment during the broadcast.

#Saints #Raiders #DeathStar #BlackHole #NewOrleansSaints #NFL #SeanPayton #JonGruden #Drew Brees #DerekCarr #AlvinKamara #MichaelThomas #CamJordan #JaredCook

